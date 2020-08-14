PHIL LYNOTT: Teaser Trailer For 'Songs For While I'm Away' Documentary

A teaser trailer for the upcoming documentary on the life and career of Phil Lynott from award-winning Irish filmmaker Emer Reynolds can be seen below. The full trailer will be made available on August 20.

Due to be released to Irish movie theaters in the fall, "Phil Lynott: Songs For While I'm Away" is produced by Universal Music's Globe Production with backing from Screen Ireland. It is produced by Alan Maher and John Wallace for Cowtown Pictures and Peter Worsley for Eagle Rock Films.

"Phil Lynott: Songs For While I'm Away" will include interviews with THIN LIZZY's Eric Bell, Scott Gorham, Darren Wharton, U2's Adam Clayton, Suzi Quatro, Huey Lewis, METALLICA's James Hetfield and ULTRAVOX's Midge Ure.

"Phil Lynott: Songs For While I'm Away" is a feature documentary, telling the story of how a young black boy from working-class 1950’s Dublin, became Ireland's greatest rock star. As the lead singer of THIN LIZZY, Lynott was a songwriter, a poet, a dreamer, a wildman. Told extensively through the words of Phil himself and focusing on some of his iconic songs, the film gets to the heart of Philip, the father, the husband, the friend, the son, the rock icon, the poet and the dreamer.

Reynolds said: "We are so delighted that 'Phil Lynott: Songs For While I'm Away' — our film about the legendary Phil Lynott — will soon be coming to the big screen! We can't wait to share it with Irish audiences and to celebrate Philip and his extraordinary life and music."

Lynott's daughters Sarah Lynott and Cathleen Howard-Lynott added: "As always, we are incredibly proud of our Dad and we loved having the opportunity to look at the man behind the music with this film."

Since his untimely death in 1986, Lynott has left a musical legacy that continues to influence and inspire musicians around the globe. Even the legendary Bob Dylan has been quoted singing LIZZY's praises. Over the years, Lynott's songs have been covered by an array of such diverse performers as HENRY ROLLINS, THE CORRS, SMASHING PUMPKINS, RANDY BACHMAN, HUEY LEWIS, METALLICA and THE CURE.

In 2018, RTÉ, Ireland's national television and radio broadcaster, aired "Phil Lynott: Scéalta Ón Old Town", the story behind the making of the late THIN LIZZY singer's promotional video for his song "Old Town", on RTÉ One. The documentary was made exclusively for RTÉ.

