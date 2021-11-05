PHIL LYNOTT: 'Songs For While I'm Away' Documentary Film Released On Digital Formats

To this day, Phil Lynott, the charismatic frontman of THIN LIZZY, remains a towering figure in the history of rock music. From the band's signature twin lead guitars to Lynott's ability to lyrically capture working class life, his influence has been undeniable for generations of musicians and rock bands.

On November 5, Mercury Studios celebrates his legacy with the Digital Video release of "Songs For While I'm Away" — a documentary film by Emer Reynolds chronicling the life of this icon.

Told through interviews with THIN LIZZY bandmembers, colleagues, family members, and anecdotes from the man himself, "Songs For While I'm Away" paints the picture of Lynott's journey from young black boy living in 1950s working class Dublin to Ireland's premiere rock star. The film focuses on some of his iconic songs, from the initial success of "Whiskey In The Jar" to mid-1970s hits "Jailbreak", "Waiting For An Alibi" and, of course, "The Boys Are Back In Town", which hit No. 1 in Ireland, No. 10 in the U.K. and became a hit in the U.S. and Canada, rocketing THIN LIZZY into international superstardom. As a songwriter and poet, Lynott infused his roots into these songs, creating narratives that fans the world over could relate to.

Going a step further, "Songs For While I'm Away" also traces Lynott's life beyond rock 'n' roll, as a father, husband, son, and friend. The film features conversations with Phil's wife Caroline Taraskevics and his daughters Sarah Lynott and Catherine Lynott, along with THIN LIZZY members Scott Gorham (guitarist), Eric Bell (guitarist), Darren Wharton (keyboardist), and Midge Ure (guitarist of THIN LIZZY and ULTRAVOX). Additionally, Huey Lewis (HUEY LEWIS & THE NEWS), James Hetfield (METALLICA), Adam Clayton (U2), Brush Shiels (SKID ROW), Terry O'Neill (THIN LIZZY's first manager), Suzi Quatro, and others are interviewed in the film, providing a clear, broad view of his life and legacy.

Sadly, the world lost Phil Lynott in 1986, three years after THIN LIZZY broke up. However, he is forever remembered for his music and contributions to rock 'n' roll, and is even commemorated with a life-sized historical landmark statue in Dublin. "Songs For While I'm Away" further cements his importance as a musician and artist.

"Songs For While I'm Away" is a Globe production in association with Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland. It is produced by Alan Maher and John Wallace for Cowtown Pictures and Peter Worsley for Eagle Rock Films and directed by Emer Reynolds.

