PHIL LYNOTT Monument To Be Unveiled In His British Hometown

According to The Irish Post, a monument honoring THIN LIZZY frontman Phil Lynott will be unveiled in his hometown later this month.

The six-feet-tall sculpture was designed by Luke Perry, a local sculptor, and will be placed in West Bromwich, a large market town in the borough of Sandwell, West Midlands, England. Lynott was born and spent some time in West Bromwich before moving to Dublin.

The unveiling will take place on Friday, August 20, which would have been Lynott's 72nd birthday. It will be livestreamed to fans around the world.

"All planning permissions and license agreements are now in place to allow us to go ahead and finally unveil the monument to Phil Lynott after nearly two years delay because of the pandemic," Sean Meaney, who has led the fundraising campaign behind the monument, told The Irish Post. "But now it's all systems go."

Since his untimely death in 1986, Lynott has left a musical legacy that continues to influence and inspire musicians around the globe. Even the legendary Bob Dylan has been quoted singing LIZZY's praises. Over the years, Lynott's songs have been covered by an array of such diverse performers as HENRY ROLLINS, THE CORRS, SMASHING PUMPKINS, RANDY BACHMAN, HUEY LEWIS, METALLICA and THE CURE.