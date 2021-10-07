PETER TÄGTGREN On LINDEMANN: 'We Could Have Been One Of The Biggest Bands In The World'

In a new interview with Landry.Audio, Swedish multi-instrumentalist Peter Tägtgren addressed his decision to quit LINDEMANN, his collaborative project with vocalist Till Lindemann of German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I can just tell you this: it was great when it was, and it wasn't great when it wasn't — put it that way."

He continued: "[Till and I] had a dynamite chemistry. We just had to look at each other and then we started writing music. It was that easy. The easiest part was the studio work. We could have spit out hundreds of songs every year because we had so many ideas, and we really clicked.

"So, yeah, it's sad," Peter added. "We could have been one of the biggest bands in the world if we kept on going, I tell you that. It was insane.

"I was taking care of the music, and he was taking care of the image. And in between there, we helped each other, kind of."

This past July, Peter told the "I Ask No One" video podcast that the final tour he played with LINDEMANN "was not really my cup of tea at all, to be honest. And that's why we're not playing anymore together. So [Till] can go on with his stuff; I go on with my stuff. To keep it very simple."

Last November, Tägtgren and Lindemann confirmed that they were ending their collaboration on the LINDEMANN project.

LINDEMANN's second album, "F & M", was released in November 2019. The follow-up to 2015's "Skills In Pills" was once again produced and mixed by Tägtgren.

"Skills In Pills" reached gold status in Germany and was entirely in English. On the second opus, Lindemann went back to singing exclusively in German.

LINDEMANN had received some criticism due to its use of pornography during its second album cycle, with the music video for "Platz Eins" described by one site as "full-on art porn — slick and stylish, weird and experimental, and definitely X-rated."

LINDEMANN released a concert film, "Live In Moscow", in May on Blu-ray. The set included professionally filmed video footage of LINDEMANN's March 15, 2020 performance at Moscow, Russia's VTB Arena.

