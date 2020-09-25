PETE WAY Book By Photographer ROSS HALFIN Due In December

Ross Halfin and Rufus Publications have announced the publication of "Pete Way By Ross Halfin", a 240-page celebration of UFO's iconic bass player, containing classic and unseen images by music photographer Ross Halfin, and exclusive new interviews and with Phil Mogg (UFO), Andy Parker (UFO), Neil Carter (UFO), Ozzy Osbourne (BLACK SABBATH), Kirk Hammett (METALLICA), Geddy Lee (RUSH), Phil Collen (DEF LEPPARD), Joe Elliott (DEF LEPPARD), Rick Savage (DEF LEPPARD), Slash (GUNS N' ROSES), Steve Harris (IRON MAIDEN), Rick Neilsen (CHEAP TRICK), Michael Schenker (UFO), Phil Lewis (L.A> GUNS), Gerry Laffy and more, compiled by Mojo writer and author Mark Blake.

Halfin said: "Of all the people I've known over the years, Pete could be the funniest and also the most infuriating person. Of all the recent musicians to leave the stage, Pete's exit hit me the hardest, so I wanted to do this book in his honor with the people that really knew him also sharing their memories. The idea of this book is really to celebrate a friend of mine and for all his faults he was a very funny person and someone I always considered a true friend."

The book will ship in early December and can be pre-ordered at www.rufuspublications.com from Friday, September 25 at 3 p.m. U.K. time.

The Standard Edition: A 240-page book, A4 portrait, casebound with a choice of two printed, laminated covers. £59 plus delivery.

The Deluxe Edition: A 264-page book, A3 portrait, casebound with a recycled leather quarter bind and printed cover. Personally signed by Ross Halfin and complete with a limited-edition print. 150 numbered copies worldwide. £350 plus delivery.

The founder of UFO, WAYSTED and, more recently, THE PETE WAY BAND died on August 14 at the age of 69. He sustained life-threatening injuries in an accident three months ago but fought hard until finally succumbing to those injuries.

Pete had recently finished a solo album, "Walking On The Edge", with producer Mike Clink (GUNS N' ROSES' "Appetite For Destruction", among many more). He had a biography published, "A Fast Ride Out Of Here", in 2017, and an album, "Amphetamine", which is currently out on Cargo Records.

Way had dealt with a number of health issues in recent years. In 2016, he suffered a heart attack, two years after he was given the all-clear following a battle with prostate cancer with which he was diagnosed in 2013. Way was diagnosed during a routine check on his liver, which had been damaged over the years through hepatitis. The abdominal scan picked up the tumor on his prostate.

Pete is survived by two daughters, Zowie and Charlotte, and his younger brother, Neill.

