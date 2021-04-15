PETE DAVIDSON To Play JOEY RAMONE In NETFLIX Biopic

April 15, 2021 0 Comments

PETE DAVIDSON To Play JOEY RAMONE In NETFLIX Biopic

Netflix and STXfilms have partnered to develop and produce "I Slept With Joey Ramone", a biopic chronicling the life of the king of punk.

Pete Davidson ("Saturday Night Live") will portray Ramone in the film, which will be made with the cooperation and support of Joey Ramone's estate and with the assistance of Rosegarten Films. The film is based on the memoir of the same name, written by his brother Mickey Leigh. Leigh will serve as an executive producer.

"I Slept With Joey Ramone" will be directed by Jason Orley, who previously worked with Davidson on the 2019 feature film "Big Time Adolescence" and the comedian's stand-up special "Pete Davidson: Alive From New York".

Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms, said: "When you share a bed with someone — and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime — you know that person better than anybody else. Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother's band — he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way.

"'I Slept With Joey Ramone' is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family.

"Pete is perfect for this role and we're excited he and Jason will be bringing this icon of rock to life and thrilled to be collaborating once again with our friends at Netflix."

"I Slept With Joey Ramone" continues Netflix's relationship with STX, who produced the Netflix series "Rise Of Empire: Ottoman", which is produced in collaboration with Karga 7. The companies have previously partnered on other films such as "Work It" starring Sabrina Carpenter.

Ramone passed away in April 2001 after a seven-year battle with lymphoma.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter via Getty Images / Marcia Resnick via Getty Images / Courtesy of Netflix

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).