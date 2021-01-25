PERRY FARRELL: 'The Glitz; The Glamour' 68-Song Box Set Includes Rarities And Innovative Artistic Explorations

Perry Farrell's "The Glitz; The Glamour" is a 35-year retrospective of his life, music and art that looks into his world outside the works of JANE'S ADDICTION and PORNO FOR PYROS — focusing on 68 tracks worth of Perry's alt rock rarities and innovative artistic explorations. The retrospective is served up in the form of a vinyl and collectible box-set and will be an art piece in its own right — in collaboration with fine artist Zoltar, this offering firmly puts Farrell's stake in the ground as the "godfather of alternative rock."

In addition to the deep groove vinyl recordings, the box-set includes a Blu-ray featuring 12 uncompressed Dolby Atmos mixes from "Kind Heaven" and three previously unreleased Atmos mixes, a photographic memoir hardcover book, a bandana, plus two exclusive Zoltar prints. "The Glitz; The Glamour" is out now via Last Man Music. Visit www.perryfarrell.com for more information.

Across nine 180-gram vinyls, "The Glitz; The Glamour" takes fans through his expansive solo career starting with his first band PSI COM and their five song self-titled EP. Recorded in 1985, just prior to the formation of JANE'S ADDICTION, the PSI COM sound was inspired by artists like JOY DIVISION and SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES — setting forth the template of what would become alternative rock. The band was featured in the documentary "Desolation Center", the previously untold story of '80s guerilla music, art and culture in Southern California, and is available now on all streaming video platforms. Perry has shared one of PSI COM's tracks off the EP, "Ho Ka Hey".

2001's "Song Yet To Be Sung" was inspired by and recorded after a life-changing experience in Sudan helping free thousands of slaves from human bondage. This experience and album set forth Perry as a humanitarian and his commitment to equality. The 12-song EP was written and produced by Perry Farrell and is joined on the album by lifelong friends including Dave Navarro (JANE'S ADDICTION), Martyn LeNoble (PORNO FOR PYROS), and Stephen Perkins (JANE'S ADDICTION and PORNO FOR PYROS).

SATELLITE PARTY's 2007 album "Ultra Payloaded" was co-produced by Perry, Steve Lillywhite and Nuno Bettencourt and featured Perry's wife and muse Etty Lau Farrell. The 12-song LP also included collaborations with John Frusciante, Flea, Fergie, NEW ORDER's Peter Hook, Peter DiStefano (PORNO FOR PYROS), THIEVERY CORPORATION and Mad Professor.

2018's "Kind Heaven" was described by Rolling Stone as "a mind-bending audio hallucination." For the recording of the album, the alt-rock icon assembled a dynamic group of artists who together realized the new collaborative musical venture known as the KIND HEAVEN ORCHESTRA. The record, co-produced by Farrell and Tony Visconti, features contributions from Elliot Easton (THE CARS), Taylor Hawkins (FOO FIGHTERS), Mike Garson (David Bowie), Chris Chaney (JANE'S ADDICTION), Etty Lau Farrell, Dhani Harrison as well as Tommy Lee, THE BLOODY BEETROOTS, Kascade and Joachim Garraud. It featured singles "Pirate Punk Politician", a searing indictment of the current state of our planet under a rising tide of autocratic regimes, and the soaring song of hope "Let's all Pray For This World", plus two exciting new tracks from the KIND HEAVEN ORCHESTRA.

There is also an unearthed recording of Jim Morrison's (THE DOORS) that Farrell has composed, and to complete the circle, he has written and recorded new music with L.A.'s next-gen rockers STARCRAWLER.

The box-set also features 11 specially commissioned remixes and collaborations spanning two exclusive vinyl albums. These feature luminaries from the electronic dance music (EDM) world, including Maceo Plex, Groove Armada, UNKLE, Solomun, Booka Shade, Richard Norris, Francois K and THE AVALANCHES.

