May 7, 2021 0 Comments

PERRY FARRELL Teams Up With TAYLOR HAWKINS And DAVID BRYAN For New KIND HEAVEN ORCHESTRA Single 'Mend'

JANE'S ADDICTION and PORNO FOR PYROS frontman Perry Farrell has announced his KIND HEAVEN ORCHESTRA's brand new single, "Mend". Working with friends Taylor Hawkins (FOO FIGHTERS), Elliot Easton (THE CARS) and David Bryan (BON JOVI) made this song special for Farrell.

Written with Hawkins, "Mend" addresses the relationship of a mutual friend falling apart. Lyrics like "I want to be with her again. In lovers' clouds, my head surrounded. Oh, that's the only way, I must see her again. So my broken heart can mend," shed light on his heartbreak.

Farrell says of his motivation: "I've tried to reach through his ribcage and examine the heart of a good friend. Tried to empathize with what he was going through. I tried to mend my friend."

This release comes in the wake of the compilation of Perry Farrell's work (outside of JANE'S ADDICTION and PORNO FOR PYROS) in his box set "The Glitz: The Glamour", which was released January 2021. More PORNO FOR PYROS music is forthcoming and post-pandemic JANE'S ADDICTION dates are currently being announced.

Due out on May 21, the "Mend" single can be pre-ordered/saved now at this location.

"The Glitz; The Glamour" is a 35-year retrospective of Perry's life, music and art — focusing on 68 tracks worth of his alt rock rarities and innovative artistic explorations. The retrospective is served up in the form of a vinyl and collectible box-set and is an art piece in its own right — in collaboration with fine artist Zoltar, this offering firmly puts Farrell's stake in the ground as the "godfather of alternative rock."

In addition to the deep groove vinyl recordings, the box-set includes a Blu-ray featuring 12 uncompressed Dolby Atmos mixes from "Kind Heaven" and three previously unreleased Atmos mixes, a photographic memoir hardcover book, a bandana, plus two exclusive Zoltar prints. "The Glitz; The Glamour" is out now via Last Man Music. Visit www.perryfarrell.com for more information.

