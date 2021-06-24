PERRY FARRELL Says One More JANE'S ADDICTION Album Before He Dies 'Would Be Awesome'

JANE'S ADDICTION and PORNO FOR PYROS frontman Perry Farrell was a guest on the latest installment of AXS TV's "At Home And Social With…". You can now watch the question-and-answer session below.

Asked if JANE'S ADDICTION is working on any music at the moment, Perry said: "Well, I can't speak for everybody, but I'll speak for myself… Personally, I've been making music — I mean, I make music through the week. I have plans to release a track a month.

"I love the guys in JANE'S ADDICTION and I wanna record with them," he continued. "But I don't know what their plans are. But I'll talk to 'em about it.

"These days, it's a little bit different. We — meaning us older guys that are established now — there's not really a need to come out with albums. Although maybe one more album before I die would be awesome, with JANE'S. And I think we can do it too. I would like to be prolific for the next five years, I think. Then I'll be able to take a vacation.

"I call 'em up from time to time, [and I tell them], 'I've got this track, man.' But they're not ready," Perry added. "So I give it off to [my solo project] KIND HEAVEN ORCHESTRA."

Farrell went on to say that PORNO FOR PYROS has a "new track" called "Aqua" coming out in the not-too-distant future. "It's about how water affects mankind's mental health," he explained.

JANE'S ADDICTION has a couple of festival appearances scheduled for September: BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, Caifornia on September 10 and Louder Than Life in Louisville, Lentucky on September 24.

Last November, Perry told Classic Rock magazine that fans could expect to hear new music from JANE'S ADDICTION in 2021. Asked if there might be another album from JANE'S ADDICTION in his future plans, the 62-year-old singer said: "I wouldn't think albums, I'd think songs.

"We've got so much JANE'S material in the can," he explained. "We'll be releasing a couple of tracks, maybe writing some new ones."

Last August, JANE'S ADDICTION played two songs during Lollapalooza's Lolla2020 livestream, a free four-night broadcast event which took place on the original dates of the Chicago-based festival. Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Chris Chaney reunited for their first public appearance in three years to perform "I Would For You" and "Stop!"

JANE'S ADDICTION released its last album, "The Great Escape Artist", back in 2011.

"The Great Escape Artist" sold around 24,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to land at position No. 12 on The Billboard 200 chart.

"The Great Escape Artist" was JANE'S ADDICTION's first all-new studio effort since 2003's "Strays", which opened with more than 110,000 units to enter the chart at No. 4.

"The Great Escape Artist" was only JANE'S ADDICTION's fourth album of original material in 20 years.

The current JANE'S ADDICTION lineup features original members Perkins, Farrell and Navarro.

Although founding bassist Eric Avery initially returned to the band when it reactivated in 2009, he quit the following year.

Dave Sitek of TV ON THE RADIO played bass on and co-produced "The Great Escape Artist", while Chaney has returned as touring bassist.

