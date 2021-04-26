PERRY FARRELL Says He Is 'Inspired' By JOE BIDEN

In a recent interview with "The Electric Theater With Clown", the Internet show hosted by SLIPKNOT's M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan, JANE'S ADDICTION singer Perry Farrell discussed his need to use his voice to speak out on political issues in a polarized society where a political stance can alienate half the fanbase.

"I've got friends," Perry said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "We don't agree with each other. One's on one side of the political fence. I've got family. One's on one side of the political fence. And I love these people. But I can't agree with them. I've got people in my own religion. I love them. But they're on one side of the political fence. And for as wild as I wanna be — and I wanna be able to tell wild stories, like I did when I was in the early days of JANE'S ADDICTION, when I could have wild sex and be up for three days. I'll never forget those days; I love those days. But what I'm finding today is that what we need is we need strong men that have to tell it like it is. We need strong men. We need strong leaders.

"Joe Biden, I'm inspired by him," Farrell continued. "He's in his 80s, and he's willing to take on the world. [Editor's note: Joe Biden is actually 78.] Imagine — he's got all these knuckleheads in his way, trying to get in his way, trying to make COVID harder to heal. He's got a pandemic he walked right into. The man's in his 80s, and he's tough. And he says, 'I'll take it on.'

"So as much as I wanna talk about the 'wild thing' — I do; I really do. I hate talking about the bullshit, our countrymen turning on each other. We should be ashamed of ourselves."

Farrell is currently promoting "The Glitz; The Glamour", a 35-year retrospective of his life, music and art that looks into his world outside the works of JANE'S ADDICTION and PORNO FOR PYROS — focusing on 68 tracks worth of Perry's alt rock rarities and innovative artistic explorations. The retrospective is served up in the form of a vinyl and collectible box-set and is an art piece in its own right — in collaboration with fine artist Zoltar, this offering firmly puts Farrell's stake in the ground as the "godfather of alternative rock."

In addition to the deep groove vinyl recordings, the box-set includes a Blu-ray featuring 12 uncompressed Dolby Atmos mixes from "Kind Heaven" and three previously unreleased Atmos mixes, a photographic memoir hardcover book, a bandana, plus two exclusive Zoltar prints. "The Glitz; The Glamour" is out now via Last Man Music. Visit www.perryfarrell.com for more information.

