PERIPHERY's MISHA MANSOOR To Release Debut Solo Album, 'Moderately Fast, Adequately Furious', In July

Misha Mansoor, the highly innovative musician renowned for his acclaimed guitar acrobatics, is set to release his first proper solo album using the longtime BULB moniker that earned him internet fame in his pre-PERIPHERY days. The LP, "Moderately Fast, Adequately Furious", arrives on July 16 via 3DOT Recordings.

An introduction to the 11-song album arrives via the newly released "Parabolica" video, which can be seen below.

"I can't tell you guys how excited I am and how cathartic it feels to finally be able to put out my first solo album. 'Moderately Fast, Adequately Furious' has technically been about 15 years in the making, so your patience has been appreciated," explains Mansoor. "It was important that I felt genuinely happy with this BULB debut, but I can say that I finally put together something that I am proud of. This album represents something important to me, and that was both the impetus and the goal in its creation and completion. With that said, I do hope that you enjoy it too!"

BULB is known within guitar circles as the online moniker Mansoor used as he shared demos and playthroughs via fan forums, eventually coming to international attention for his groundbreaking guitar playing via his Grammy-nominated and highly influential band PERIPHERY. In the years since, BULB has become both an enduring nickname as well as a reference to Mansoor's solo work. Over the latter half of 2020, Mansoor released ten archival BULB albums featuring 110 tracks from those early aughts explorations.

Album pre-orders, including the first-ever BULB vinyl (limited to 300 pieces), can be found now via the 3DOT Recordings' webstore as well as the standard digital service providers.

"Moderately Fast, Adequately Furious" track listing:

01. Unleash The Pwnies Redux

02. Echo Teuffel

03. Breeze Redux

04. Parabolica

05. Two Brothers

06. Far Too High (feat. Axel Mansoor)

07. Füf Redux

08. Press Enter Redux

09. Upload Apathy

10. Download Happiness

11. And Yet, This Man Will Soar

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbachva

