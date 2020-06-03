PERIPHERY's MISHA MANSOOR To Release 10 Albums Of BULB Material

June 3, 2020 0 Comments

PERIPHERY's MISHA MANSOOR To Release 10 Albums Of BULB Material

Misha Mansoor, founding member of PERIPHERY and one of modern rock music's most revered guitar players, is slated to release a ten-album collection over the next four months, documenting his pre-PERIPHERY solo project BULB.

BULB is known within guitar circles as the online moniker Mansoor used as he innocently shared demos and playthroughs via fan forums, eventually coming to international attention for his "groundbreaking" guitar playing (Guitar World) via his Grammy-nominated and highly influential band PERIPHERY. In the years since, BULB has become both an enduring nickname as well as a reference to Mansoor's solo work.

"Diving back into the BULB archives is something that I've wanted to do for years," explained Mansoor about the decision to release his pre-PERIPHERY recordings. "As I began working on what will be a new BULB album I was reminded of this vast library of unreleased music, music that has only been previously available by seeking out bits and pieces on various forums and media channels. Presenting it in a context that both echoes my original intent with the songs grouped from the time period they were recorded in as well as making it easier for fans to find and enjoy was the driving motivation behind completing this massive undertaking."

The first album in the 110-song, digitally released collection is titled "Archives: Volume 8" and arrives on June 12 via 3DOT Recordings and Century Media Records. The albums are being released bi-weekly in a descending order with the most recent of the BULB archival material arriving first and subsequent releases leading back to the origin of the project with the ultimate destination of "Archives: Volume 1".

The release schedule for the BULB archival recordings is:

* "Archives: Volume 8": June 12
* "Archives: Volume 7": June 26
* "Archives: Volume 6": July 10
* "Archives: Volume 5": July 24
* "Orchestral": August 7
* "Archives: Volume 4": August 21
* "Archives: Volume 3": September 4
* "Archives: Volume 2": September 18
* "Archives: Volume 1": October 2
* "Electronic": October 16

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).