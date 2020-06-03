PERIPHERY's MISHA MANSOOR To Release 10 Albums Of BULB Material

Misha Mansoor, founding member of PERIPHERY and one of modern rock music's most revered guitar players, is slated to release a ten-album collection over the next four months, documenting his pre-PERIPHERY solo project BULB.

BULB is known within guitar circles as the online moniker Mansoor used as he innocently shared demos and playthroughs via fan forums, eventually coming to international attention for his "groundbreaking" guitar playing (Guitar World) via his Grammy-nominated and highly influential band PERIPHERY. In the years since, BULB has become both an enduring nickname as well as a reference to Mansoor's solo work.

"Diving back into the BULB archives is something that I've wanted to do for years," explained Mansoor about the decision to release his pre-PERIPHERY recordings. "As I began working on what will be a new BULB album I was reminded of this vast library of unreleased music, music that has only been previously available by seeking out bits and pieces on various forums and media channels. Presenting it in a context that both echoes my original intent with the songs grouped from the time period they were recorded in as well as making it easier for fans to find and enjoy was the driving motivation behind completing this massive undertaking."

The first album in the 110-song, digitally released collection is titled "Archives: Volume 8" and arrives on June 12 via 3DOT Recordings and Century Media Records. The albums are being released bi-weekly in a descending order with the most recent of the BULB archival material arriving first and subsequent releases leading back to the origin of the project with the ultimate destination of "Archives: Volume 1".

The release schedule for the BULB archival recordings is:

* "Archives: Volume 8": June 12

* "Archives: Volume 7": June 26

* "Archives: Volume 6": July 10

* "Archives: Volume 5": July 24

* "Orchestral": August 7

* "Archives: Volume 4": August 21

* "Archives: Volume 3": September 4

* "Archives: Volume 2": September 18

* "Archives: Volume 1": October 2

* "Electronic": October 16

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva