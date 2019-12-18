PERIPHERY's MARK HOLCOMB To Sit Out U.S. Tour

PERIPHERY's Mark Holcomb will sit out the band's upcoming U.S. tour with PLINI and COVET. The guitarist was previously absent from group' recent tour of the U.K. and the Netherlands due to an undisclosed "family matter."

PERIPHERY announced Holcomb's continued unavailability in a social media post earlier today. The band wrote: "Regarding the HAIL STAN 2020 US Tour: We're sorry to report that Mark is still unavailable to tour and will not be part of the US dates happening In January and February. We continue to support Mark and his decision, and we look forward to having him back on the road with us soon."

PERIPHERY's U.S. tour will kick off on January 30 in San Francisco and will run through February 16 in New York.

PERIPHERY's latest album, "Periphery IV: Hail Stan", was released in April via the band's own 3DOT Recordings.

PERIPHERY is Jake Bowen (guitar, programming), Matt Halpern (drums), Mark Holcomb (guitar), Misha Mansoor (guitar, programming) and Spencer Sotelo (vocals).

"Periphery IV: Hail Stan" marks two significant firsts for the band: the first PERIPHERY release on 3DOT Recordings, as well as a change in the way they approached writing and recording.

"We finally spent a year on a record," explained Bowen. "We've never been able to do that. The quality and pacing of the work show we took our time with this one. That's an important note about this. We really got to do everything we wanted to do in the space we had to do it." Mark added: "I think you can hear the adventurous intent behind much of this material as a result. We're all the happiest we've ever been with a release, and it's no coincidence."

"Periphery IV: Hail Stan" is the first release to follow the band's 2017 Grammy Award nomination in the "Best Metal Performance" category, for "Periphery III: Select Difficulty" album opener "The Price Is Wrong".

Photo credit: Travis Shinn

