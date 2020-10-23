PERIPHERY To Release 'Live In London' In November

PERIPHERY will release its first live album, "Live In London", digitally on November 13.

PERIPHERY guitar player Jake Bowen comments: "For years PERIPHERY has wanted to do a live record. We'd always talk about it, what show would we capture? When would we do it? What would we want it to sound like? On November 15, 2019, we figured out the answers to those questions by capturing our entire show in London and we couldn't be more excited to show it to everyone.

"London has consistently been one of our favorite places to play, and this show was certainly one we'll never forget, so we present to you our first live album... 'Periphery: Live In London'!"

Check out the first single, "Marigold (Live In London)" , below.

PERIPHERY's latest album, "Periphery IV: Hail Stan", was released in April 2019 via the band's own 3DOT Recordings.

PERIPHERY is Jake Bowen (guitar, programming), Matt Halpern (drums), Mark Holcomb (guitar), Misha Mansoor (guitar, programming) and Sotelo.

"Periphery IV: Hail Stan" marks two significant firsts for the band: the first PERIPHERY release on 3DOT Recordings, as well as a change in the way they approached writing and recording.

"We finally spent a year on a record," explained Bowen. "We've never been able to do that. The quality and pacing of the work show we took our time with this one. That's an important note about this. We really got to do everything we wanted to do in the space we had to do it." Mark added: "I think you can hear the adventurous intent behind much of this material as a result. We're all the happiest we've ever been with a release, and it's no coincidence."

"Periphery IV: Hail Stan" is the first release to follow the band's 2017 Grammy Award nomination in the "Best Metal Performance" category, for "Periphery III: Select Difficulty" album opener "The Price Is Wrong".

Photo credit: Travis Shinn


