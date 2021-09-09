PENNYWISE's JIM LINDBERG Drops Solo Single 'The Palm Of Your Hand'

Best known for his role as songwriter and lead singer of punk rock band PENNYWISE, Jim Lindberg has shared the first glimpse of his acoustic solo project with the track "The Palm Of Your Hand" produced by Ted Hutt (THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM, LUCERO, FLOGGING MOLLY). The song features David Hidalgo Jr. (SOCIAL DISTORTION) on drums, Joe Gittleman (THE MIGHTY, MIGHTY BOSSTONES, AVOID ONE THING) on bass, and Marc Orrell (DROPKICK MURPHYS, THE WALKER ROADERS) on guitar.

Lindberg began writing "The Palm Of Your Hand" over fifteen years ago, coming up with the chorus at the time but the song remained predominately unfinished until 2020 when he entered the studio to work on his forthcoming solo record. "I wanted to create two fictional characters who are struggling with shame, guilt, and self-delusion to match the chorus lyric and so that's how 'Left-Handed Sal' and 'Walleyed Sally' were created," he said. "It's a song about two people who for one reason or another can't seem to get out of their own way and end up inflicting all kinds of damage on the people around them. The only way they'll get out from under all their problems is to 'Let that ego drop' and let their feelings show. The answer is right there in front of them, in 'the palm of your hand.'"

This weekend, Lindberg will perform at BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California alongside JANE'S ADDICTION, CAGE THE ELEPHANT, Trever Keith of FACE TO FACE, and many more. Lindberg has curated the lineup for the festival's "SpeakEasy" stage. The stage will also feature a pop-up art gallery provided by Punk Rock & Paintbrushes, which highlights artwork from some of the festival's musicians and local artists.

Lindberg has been making inspiring, thought-provoking music since the 1990s. Musically, he is influenced by an array of genres from punk and folk music to old school country and americana. Lyrically, Jim takes inspiration anywhere from transcendental philosophers to real-life events; seeking always to tell a story or find the answers to life's big questions.

Photo credit: Brent Broza

