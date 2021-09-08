PEARL JAM's EDDIE VEDDER Unveils New Solo Single 'Long Way', Announces 'Earthling' Album

PEARL JAM singer Eddie Vedder has released a brand-new solo single titled "Long Way" via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. The song is the first track off Vedder's upcoming solo album, "Earthling".

In creating the song, Vedder worked with producer Andrew Watt in their first collaboration together. Vedder's iconic vocals shine through as Watt's production drives home the emotions of the track.

Vedder has also announced the pre-order of a special limited-edition seven-inch vinyl featuring "Long Way" and soon-to-be released song "The Haves".

Vedder has been busy, recently collaborating with Glen Hansard on eight new compositions for the "Flag Day Original Motion Picture Soundtrack", available via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. The soundtrack features noted singer-songwriter Cat Power who contributes three new original songs, along with one cove, and the debut of Olivia Vedder on two tracks. The 13-song soundtrack serves as the musical companion to the Cannes Film Festival-selected film "Flag Day" starring and directed by Academy Award winner Sean Penn and also starring his daughter Dylan Penn.

Up next, Vedder will perform a string of festival dates with PEARL JAM, including Sea.Hear.Now. festival on September 18, Ohana Festival on September 26 and again during Ohana Festival's Encore Weekend on October 1 and October 2. In addition, Vedder will also be performing a special solo set at Ohana Festival on September 25.

A year and a half ago, PEARL JAM unveiled its latest album, "Gigaton", to widespread critical and fan praise and a Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200. It graced year-end lists by Mojo, Consequence Of Sound, Insider, and more.

Photo credit: Danny Clinch

