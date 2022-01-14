PEARL JAM's EDDIE VEDDER Unveils New Solo Single 'Brother The Cloud'

PEARL JAM singer Eddie Vedder has released a new solo single titled "Brother The Cloud". It heralds the arrival of his highly anticipated new album, "Earthling", available on February 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. The digital pre-order/pre-save for "Earthling" just went live on all streaming platforms.

"Earthling", which was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Andrew Watt, is Vedder's first album since 2011's "Ukulele Songs". The track is the latest single off the LP and joins previously released tracks "Long Way", which Variety noted, "the strident, guitar-driven 'Long Way' finds Vedder narrating a tale of a man haunted by a lost love," and "The Haves", which Stereogum described "a searching heart ballad about personal connection, and it addresses the increasing divide between rich and poor."

"Earthling" illuminates every side of Vedder and includes collaborations with some of music's most iconic legends including Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr, Elton John, as well as Andrew Watt, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer.

In order to bring the album to life on stage, Vedder and bandmates THE EARTHLINGS will hit the road in a series of U.S. concert dates in February for "The Earthlings" tour 2022. The shows kick off on February 3 in New York and wrap up on February 22 in Vedder's hometown of Seattle. Special guest Glen Hansard will open the shows.

THE EARTHLINGS are drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt. The newly formed group gave their live debut at Vedder's own Ohana Festival this past September.

"Earthling" track listing:

01. Invincible

02. Power Of Right

03. Long Way

04. Brother The Cloud

05. Fallout Today

06. The Dark

07. The Haves

08. Good And Evil

09. Rose Of Jericho

10. Try

11. Picture (feat. Elton John)

12. Mrs. Mills

13. On My Way

Vedder has served as PEARL JAM's frontman, in addition to a guitarist and primary lyricist, since 1990. Inducted to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017 as a member of PEARL JAM, Vedder's trademark vocal style inspired a generation. His energetic and unvarnished stage presence coupled with his honest conversations with the audience led PEARL JAM as pioneers in live performances and social justice.

Vedder's signature ethos carries into his solo work. His first project came out in 2007 with the soundtrack album for the film "Into The Wild" and earned him a Golden Globe for the song "Guaranteed". In 2012, Vedder's sophomore solo album, "Ukulele Songs", received a Grammy nomination for "Best Folk Album." Most recently, he collaborated with Glen Hansard for the "Flag Day Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" and has released tracks off his forthcoming solo album "Earthling".

Vedder's lyrics address many of the key issues of our times including gun violence, racism, and climate change. In addition to the activism inherent to the music, Vedder is an outspoken advocate for several progressive, social, and political causes, most notably abortion access and the environment. A longtime supporter of Surfrider Foundation, Vedder has most recently been vocal in banning offshore drilling along the U.S. coast.

"Though some may think there should be a separation between art, music and politics, it should be reinforced that art can be a form of nonviolent protest," Vedder says.

In addition to his activism, Vedder and his wife Jill McCormick Vedder co-founded the EB Research Partnership, dedicated to finding a cure for epidermolysis bullosa, a family of rare genetic disorders that affects the skin. The Vedder family is active in supporting both the work of the organization and the children who are impacted by the disorder.

Vedder and his wife reside in Seattle with their two daughters.

Photo credit: Danny Clinch

