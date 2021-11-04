PEARL JAM's EDDIE VEDDER Releases 'Long Way' Performance Video From OHANA FESTIVAL

At this year's Ohana Festival, PEARL JAM's Eddie Vedder performed his solo single "Long Way" for the first time during his headlining set. Fans can now see the amazing performance which was shot and edited by PEARL JAM video director Blue Leach.

Vedder was joined by an all-star backing band including Chad Smith, Pino Palladino, Josh Klinghoffer, Andrew Watt and Glen Hansard who performed with Vedder two nights in a row during the festival's first weekend.

"Long Way" was released in September via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. The song is the first track off Vedder's upcoming solo album, "Earthling".

In creating the song, Vedder worked with producer Andrew Watt in their first collaboration together. Vedder's iconic vocals shine through as Watt's production drives home the emotions of the track.

Vedder has been busy, recently collaborating with Glen Hansard on eight new compositions for the "Flag Day Original Motion Picture Soundtrack", available via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. The soundtrack features noted singer-songwriter Cat Power who contributes three new original songs, along with one cove, and the debut of Olivia Vedder on two tracks. The 13-song soundtrack serves as the musical companion to the Cannes Film Festival-selected film "Flag Day" starring and directed by Academy Award winner Sean Penn and also starring his daughter Dylan Penn.

More than a year and a half ago, PEARL JAM unveiled its latest album, "Gigaton", to widespread critical and fan praise and a Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200. It graced year-end lists by Mojo, Consequence Of Sound, Insider, and more.

