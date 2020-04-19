PEARL JAM's EDDIE VEDDER Performs Solo Version Of 'River Cross' At 'One World' Benefit (Video)

PEARL JAM frontman Eddie Vedder performed a solo version of the band's "River Cross" song at the "One World: Together At Home" benefit event on Saturday night (April 18). The track appears on PEARL JAM's latest album, "Gigaton", which was released on March 27.

The two-hour global special was presented by the Global Citizen international advocacy organization in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO), and curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

"One World: Together At Home" is an initiative that provides all-star talent with a platform to entertain, address, and perform for their fans while educating millions of viewers worldwide about the WHO's mission to prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One World: Together At Home" was hosted, in part, by late-night mainstays Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, and also featured appearances by Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Martin, Lizzo, David Beckham, Billy Joe Armstrong, Idris Elba, Keith Urban, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the SESAME STREET MUPPETS, and many more. The special delivered an eclectic mix of taped and live segments that includes intimate performances, messages of hope, and sketches, among others, and also highlights powerful "On The Frontlines" profiles celebrating the courage and sacrifice of international healthcare workers striving to make a difference in the face of the virus.

"Gigaton" debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

