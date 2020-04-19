PEARL JAM's EDDIE VEDDER Performs Solo Version Of 'River Cross' At 'One World' Benefit (Video)

April 19, 2020 0 Comments

PEARL JAM's EDDIE VEDDER Performs Solo Version Of 'River Cross' At 'One World' Benefit (Video)

PEARL JAM frontman Eddie Vedder performed a solo version of the band's "River Cross" song at the "One World: Together At Home" benefit event on Saturday night (April 18). The track appears on PEARL JAM's latest album, "Gigaton", which was released on March 27.

The two-hour global special was presented by the Global Citizen international advocacy organization in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO), and curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

"One World: Together At Home" is an initiative that provides all-star talent with a platform to entertain, address, and perform for their fans while educating millions of viewers worldwide about the WHO's mission to prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One World: Together At Home" was hosted, in part, by late-night mainstays Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, and also featured appearances by Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Martin, Lizzo, David Beckham, Billy Joe Armstrong, Idris Elba, Keith Urban, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the SESAME STREET MUPPETS, and many more. The special delivered an eclectic mix of taped and live segments that includes intimate performances, messages of hope, and sketches, among others, and also highlights powerful "On The Frontlines" profiles celebrating the courage and sacrifice of international healthcare workers striving to make a difference in the face of the virus.

"Gigaton" debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).