PEARL JAM Unveils 'Gigaton' Track Listing

PEARL JAM has unveiled the track listing for its much-anticipated eleventh studio album, "Gigaton", which is due on March 27 via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records in the U.S. Internationally, the album will be released and distributed by Universal Music Group. Produced by Josh Evans and PEARL JAM, "Gigaton" marks the band's first studio album since Grammy Award-winning "Lightning Bolt", which was released on October 15, 2013.
"Gigaton" track listing:
01. Who Ever Said
02. Superblood Wolfmoon
03. Dance Of The Clairvoyants
04. Quick Escape
05. Alright
06. Seven O'Clock
07. Never Destination
08. Take The Long Way
09. Buckle Up
10. Come Then Goes
11. Retrograde
12. River Cross
"Gigaton" is available for pre-order now at PearlJam.com. The first single, "Dance Of The Clairvoyants", will be released in the coming weeks.
"Making this record was a long journey," explains Mike McCready. "It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on 'Gigaton' ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."
"Gigaton"'s cover features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen's photo "Ice Waterfall." Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.
In support of "Gigaton", PEARL JAM will embark on their first leg of North American tour dates in March and April. The 16-date tour kicks off on March 18 in Toronto, hits the "Fabulous" Forum on April 15 and April 16, and wraps with a two-date stint in Oakland April 18 and April 19.
PEARL JAM's North American tour is in addition to the band's previously announced European summer tour.
