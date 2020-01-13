PEARL JAM To Release 'Gigaton' Album In March; Spring 2020 U.S. Tour Announced

PEARL JAM will release its much-anticipated eleventh studio album, "Gigaton", on March 27 via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records in the U.S. Internationally, the album will be released and distributed by Universal Music Group. Produced by Josh Evans and PEARL JAM, "Gigaton" marks the band's first studio album since Grammy Award-winning "Lightning Bolt", which was released on October 15, 2013.

In support of "Gigaton", PEARL JAM will embark on their first leg of North American tour dates in March and April. The 16-date tour kicks off on March 18 in Toronto, hits the "Fabulous" Forum on April 15 and April 16, and wraps with a two-date stint in Oakland April 18 and April 19.

"Gigaton" is available for pre-order now at PearlJam.com. The first single, "Dance Of The Clairvoyants", will be released in the coming weeks.

"Making this record was a long journey," explains Mike McCready. "It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on 'Gigaton' ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

"Gigaton"'s cover features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen's photo "Ice Waterfall." Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.

PEARL JAM's North American tour is in addition to the band's previously announced European summer tour.

Tour dates:

March 18 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 20 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 22- Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

March 24 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

March 28 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

March 30 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 02 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 04 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

April 06 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 09 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

April 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 13 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

April 15-16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

April 18-19 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

