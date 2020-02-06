PEARL JAM To Play Intimate Show At Apollo Theater

SiriusXM announced today that PEARL JAM will perform at Harlem's world-famous Apollo Theater in a special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on Thursday, March 26.

The exclusive concert marks the first time that PEARL JAM has performed at the iconic venue and their first concert in New York City in almost three years. The special event comes days before the band embarks on the U.S. leg of their 2020 tour. The concert will take place just hours ahead of the release of the band's new album "Gigaton", which goes on sale at midnight.

The concert will air live nationwide on the band's dedicated channel, SiriusXM's Pearl Jam Radio channel 22, now in its 10th year on SiriusXM. Directly following the live concert, Pearl Jam Radio will broadcast and premiere the new album in North America. Upon the album's release, Pandora will release both a new Pearl Jam Live: A-Z playlist, which will include some of the band's greatest live performances, and a Pandora Story, where the band will share insights and stories about their new music and iconic songs.

"We are incredibly humbled and honored to take the stage at the legendary Apollo Theater," said Stone Gossard. "We look forward to a memorable show to celebrate 'Gigaton' and the 10-year anniversary of Pearl Jam Radio at SiriusXM.

"It's hard to understate the sacred and historical importance of the Apollo to the history of American popular music and African Americans' preeminent role in its invention," he continued. "We will play this special one time show with those artists in mind."

Scott Greenstein, president and chief content officer of SiriusXM, said: "Pearl Jam Radio has become a must-listen-to destination to hear live concerts performed and chosen by one of the greatest live rock acts ever. For the first time, we are thrilled to be able to offer our subscribers the exclusive opportunity to attend and listen to this great band's first show at the historic Apollo Theater, which will kick off PEARL JAM's massive U.S. tour promoting their new album. Seeing the band in this intimate setting is certain to be a once in a lifetime experience that all PEARL JAM fans won't want to miss."

SiriusXM has had a long-standing relationship with PEARL JAM, having created a full-time music channel with the band, Pearl Jam Radio, in 2010, which features archival concerts throughout the band's 30-year career, rarities, unreleased material from the band's personal music library and music from the band's side projects, including solo and pre-PEARL JAM music.

The legendary Apollo Theater — the soul of American culture — plays a vital role in cultivating emerging artists and launching legends. Since its founding the Apollo has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world.

"Gigaton" is due on March 27 via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records in the U.S. Internationally, the album will be released and distributed by Universal Music Group. Produced by Josh Evans and PEARL JAM, "Gigaton" marks the band's first studio album since Grammy Award-winning "Lightning Bolt", which was released on October 15, 2013.

"Gigaton"'s cover features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen's photo "Ice Waterfall." Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.

In support of "Gigaton", PEARL JAM will embark on their first leg of North American tour dates in March and April. The trek kicks off on March 18 in Toronto, hits the "Fabulous" Forum on April 15 and April 16, and wraps with a two-date stint in Oakland April 18 and April 19.

PEARL JAM's North American tour is in addition to the band's previously announced European summer tour.