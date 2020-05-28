PEARL JAM To Perform At 'All In WA' Virtual COVID-19 Relief Concert

PEARL JAM is among artists who will perform a virtual COVID-19 relief concert benefitting All In WA, a nonprofit started by Washington governor Jay Inslee. All In WA has already raised $20 million of its stated goal of $65 million, which will be spread among 42 different funds and causes across the state.

The event will broadcast on June 10 at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET via Amazon Music's Twitch channel as well as on Seattle-area NBC affiliates.

The concert is presented by sponsor Amazon, with founder and CEO Jeff Bezos revealing he will match individual donations to All In WA causes, with a max total of $25 million dollars.

Also scheduled to perform are DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE's Ben Gibbard, Brandi Carlile, Macklemore, Dave Matthews, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Allen Stone, Mary Lambert and THE BLACK TONES.

"Washington state was at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our state will be at the forefront of a safe recovery," Inslee said a statement. "All In WA is helping to fill the gaps in funding across the state to provide relief to those who are suffering and to lay the groundwork to restart our economy in a safe, supported and sensible way. I'd like to thank Jeff Bezos for his pledge to match donations, and all the other generous donors and businesses who are making this possible."

PEARL JAM's latest album, "Gigaton", was released on March 27. Produced by Josh Evans and PEARL JAM, the disc marks the band's first studio album since Grammy Award-winning "Lightning Bolt", which was released in October 2013.