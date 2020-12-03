PEARL JAM To Host Virtual Fundraiser For Georgia Senate Runoff Election

PEARL JAM will join composer, lyricist, and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda to raise money to engage the Latino community in advance of the January 5 Georgia Senate runoff election. On December 16 at 8:30 p.m. EST, they will take pat in a one-night-only conversation about their artistic inspirations and why they use their microphones for activism. Comedian Wayne Brady will host the event, which will be held on on the virtual venue Looped.

"Georgia came through for America and now it's time for America to come through for Georgia," PEARL JAM singer Eddie Vedder said in a statement. "We — along with millions of others — are fans of Lin-Manuel for both his art and his activism and we are excited to work together to support progressive organizations Latino Victory Project, Latino Community Fund of Georgia, and the Hispanic Federation. We hope you will join us live on December 16th as we talk music, art, and activism."

Miranda added: "I've long admired PEARL JAM's music and commitment to advocacy — and their music has made an impact on me since I was a teenager. I haven't met them yet, but have wanted to for a long time. We thought it would be fun to meet in front of our fans while raising awareness and resources to make sure we get out the vote for the Georgia runoff election."

Donations for the event start at $10. Contributions will be divided equally among Latino Community Foundation, Hispanic Federation and Latino Victory Project.

For more information, go to this location.

The outcome of the Senate runoffs will determine which party controls the upper chamber in the next Congress. If Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win their runoffs, party control of the Senate would be split 50-50. The tie-breaking vote in the Senate would be held by Democratic Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.