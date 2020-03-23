PEARL JAM Teases 'Gigaton' Album With Hotline

PEARL JAM fans can get a taste of the band's upcoming album, "Gigaton", by dialing 585-20-PEARL (585-207-3275). By calling the number, fans will hear the following message: "Hello, you've reached the PEARL JAM 'Gigaton' hotline. Press 1 to leave a message. Press 2 to opt in to receive updates from the band and preview the new album before it's out on March 27th."

"Gigaton" will arrive on March 27 via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records. Produced by Josh Evans and PEARL JAM, the disc marks the band's first studio album since Grammy Award-winning "Lightning Bolt", which was released on October 15, 2013.

"I can't tell you how proud I am about this group of songs, " explained Jeff Ament. "As you know, we took our time and that benefited us taking more chances."

"Making this record was a long journey," said Mike McCready. "It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on 'Gigaton' ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

"Gigaton"'s cover features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen's photo "Ice Waterfall." Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.