PEARL JAM Releases Uncensored Version Of 'Jeremy' Video For First Time

PEARL JAM has released an uncensored version of its Mark Pellington-directed "Jeremy" video. The song, from the group's 1991 album "Ten", describes an unpopular boy who brings a gun into his classroom and starts shooting people. It is based on the real-life suicide of high school student Jeremy Wade Delle, who shot himself in front of his classmates in January 1991.

In the uncensored version, Jeremy — played by actor Trevor Wilson — is shown placing the gun in his mouth.

PEARL JAM released the uncensored "Jeremy" video on Friday to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

"The increase in gun violence since the debut of 'Jeremy' is staggering," the band said in a statement. "We have released the uncensored version of the video which was unavailable in 1992 with TV censorship laws. We can prevent gun deaths whether mass shootings, deaths of despair, law enforcement, or accidental."

The original "Jeremy" video, which debuted in August 1992 on MTV, helped the "Ten" album go 13 times platinum, and went on to win four MTV Video Music Awards in 1993, including "Video Of The Year."

In 2017, Pellington told Billboard magazine that "Jeremy" still holds up as a piece of art nearly 30 years later. "Absolutely," he said. "It's just one of those things. I can watch it and the song still does it to me. A month ago I was driving around L.A. and I heard the song again and I was like, 'That fucking song is incredible!'

"People don't come up to me and say, 'That P.M. Dawn video stayed with me,'" he laughed. "But if I'm on the street or in the airport strangers will recognize me and say, 'Hey, I love 'Jeremy',' way more than others. It spoke to me then and to everybody who was a kid then, whether they were 5 or 25."

