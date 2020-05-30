PEARL JAM: Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Making Of Animated 'Retrograde' Video

PEARL JAM has released behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the band's animated video for the song "Retrograde". The clip, directed by Emmy-winning Australian filmmaker Josh Wakely ("Beat Bugs"), features teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg as a fortune teller revealing the dire consequences of inaction.

In an e-mail to Rolling Stone, Wakely said making the video in quarantine wasn't exactly an easy process. "The workflows were very weird, the video conference calls innumerable, and the sheer number of people involved — over 150 — was huge," he said. But he added: "Even though most of us have never met, I think we all feel inspired by what we accomplished together."

He continued: "My sincere hope is that in the future, people everywhere can think of themselves as part of a unified team in pursuit of an urgent, common goal. This new kind of distributed teamwork seems like the right way to overcome not just complex video production challenges, but also the many shared environmental challenges we face as inhabitants of planet Earth at this moment in history. We can use technology, creativity and everything else in the toolbox to battle the existential crises of our time — from COVID-19 to the climate crisis to homelessness, inequality, hate and more. As the song says, 'It's gonna take much more than ordinary love to lift this up.'"

"Retrograde" is taken from PEARL JAM's latest album, "Gigaton", which came out in March. Produced by Josh Evans and PEARL JAM, it marks the band's first studio album since Grammy Award-winning "Lightning Bolt", which was released in October 2013.

Photo credit: Danny Clinch

