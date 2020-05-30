PEARL JAM: Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Making Of Animated 'Retrograde' Video

May 30, 2020 0 Comments

PEARL JAM: Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Making Of Animated 'Retrograde' Video

PEARL JAM has released behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the band's animated video for the song "Retrograde". The clip, directed by Emmy-winning Australian filmmaker Josh Wakely ("Beat Bugs"), features teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg as a fortune teller revealing the dire consequences of inaction.

In an e-mail to Rolling Stone, Wakely said making the video in quarantine wasn't exactly an easy process. "The workflows were very weird, the video conference calls innumerable, and the sheer number of people involved — over 150 — was huge," he said. But he added: "Even though most of us have never met, I think we all feel inspired by what we accomplished together."

He continued: "My sincere hope is that in the future, people everywhere can think of themselves as part of a unified team in pursuit of an urgent, common goal. This new kind of distributed teamwork seems like the right way to overcome not just complex video production challenges, but also the many shared environmental challenges we face as inhabitants of planet Earth at this moment in history. We can use technology, creativity and everything else in the toolbox to battle the existential crises of our time — from COVID-19 to the climate crisis to homelessness, inequality, hate and more. As the song says, 'It's gonna take much more than ordinary love to lift this up.'"

"Retrograde" is taken from PEARL JAM's latest album, "Gigaton", which came out in March. Produced by Josh Evans and PEARL JAM, it marks the band's first studio album since Grammy Award-winning "Lightning Bolt", which was released in October 2013.

Photo credit: Danny Clinch


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).