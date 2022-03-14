PEARL JAM Announces 2022 North American Tour Dates

On March 9, 2020, PEARL JAM was the first major artist to pull the plug and postpone its spring 2020 tour dates due to COVID-19 concerns. A few weeks later, the band's new album, "Gigaton", was released to critical acclaim but empty venues. Nearly two years later, PEARL JAM can finally hit the road with their 2020 North American tour dates officially rescheduled for May and September 2022. The updated routing also includes four additional concert dates in Fresno, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Camden. Josh Klinghoffer's solo project, PLURALONE, will open for PEARL JAM on this tour. Klinghoffer will also join PEARL JAM as a touring member on these dates.

A special ticket pre-sale for all tour dates begins today for current eligible PEARL JAM Ten Club members (active as of Sunday, March 13).

There will be no general public sale. All public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration. Verified Fan ticket registration is open now through Sunday, March 27 at 10 p.m. PT and the Verified Fan Onsale begins Tuesday, March 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

To register, go to this location.

As previously announced, PEARL JAM's 2020 European tour dates are rescheduled for June and July of 2022.

In continuing their ongoing commitment to acknowledge and address the band's carbon footprint, PEARL JAM will be paying $200 per ton for carbon dioxide mitigation from the "Gigaton" tour, a ten-fold increase from prior years. This pricing allows the band to pursue a multi-layered strategy of offsets and investments that combined, will allow for a more comprehensive mitigation plan.

PEARL JAM's Stone Gossard explains: "We are proud of our prior efforts to mitigate our inevitable carbon footprint from touring over the past 20 years but the time to multiply that effort is clearly right now. By committing to this aggressive pricing, we hope to equally amplify our efforts and gather partners who share our urgency to make the investments and innovations required to move our world to a more conscious, carbon balanced economy."

PEARL JAM's full 2022 North American tour dates are as follows:

May 03 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena (postponed date)
May 06 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum (postponed date)
May 07 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum (postponed date)
May 09 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena (postponed date)
May 12 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena (postponed date)
May 13 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena (postponed date)
May 16 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Arena (new date)
May 18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center (new date)
May 20 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena (new date)
Sep. 01 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre (postponed date)
Sep. 03 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre (postponed date)
Sep. 06 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre (postponed date)
Sep. 08 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena (postponed date)
Sep. 11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (postponed date)
Sep. 14 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion (new date)
Sep. 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena (postponed date)
Sep. 18 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center (postponed date)
Sep. 20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center (postponed date)
Sep. 22 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (postponed date)

