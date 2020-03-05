PEARL JAM And ABRAMORAMA To Host Global 'Gigaton' Listening Experience In Dolby Atmos

PEARL JAM and Abramorama have announced the "Gigaton" listening experience — a special, one night only audio-visual event in more than 200 Dolby Atmos-equipped theaters around the world on March 25.

The immersive event takes over the big screen just two days before the release of PEARL JAM's anxiously awaited new album, "Gigaton", due on March 27 via Monkeywrench/Republic Records.

Tickets are on sale now here.

The "Gigaton" listening experience includes a playback of the entire album in Dolby Atmos. This listening experience will give PEARL JAM fans the opportunity to hear the album in a completely different way.

"It's truly a unique way to experience this album," explains "Gigaton" producer Josh Evans. "I'm excited for fans to be able to immerse themselves in the sound and to hear the depth and layers of these songs and performances."

The "Gigaton" listening experience will be enhanced with a choice set of visuals curated and created by Evolve, the filmmaker and artist behind the music video for the first single "Dance Of The Clairvoyants".

Maintaining a longstanding creative relationship, Abramorama powers these events worldwide. This marks PEARL JAM's fourth theatrical collaboration with Abramorama, following 2007's "Imagine In Cornice", directed by Danny Clinch; 2011's "Pearl Jam Twenty", directed by Cameron Crowe; and 2017's "Let's Play Two", also helmed by Clinch.

PEARL JAM has shared two singles in advance of the upcoming album thus far: "Superblood Wolfmoon" and "Dance Of The Clairvoyants".

Internationally, "Gigaton" will be released and distributed by Universal Music Group. Produced by Evans and PEARL JAM, "Gigaton" marks the band's first studio album since Grammy Award-winning "Lightning Bolt", which was released in October 2013.

Dolby Atmos expands the creative palette for artists and puts you more directly in touch with their vision without compromise, bringing you closer than ever to the songs you love. Instruments and vocals can be articulated with incredible clarity and the use of immersive sound makes listeners feel like they're inside the music.