PAUL STANLEY Wonders How 'Presidential' It Is Of DONALD TRUMP To Blast His Detractors On Twitter

Paul Stanley has wondered how "presidential" it is for Donald Trump to spend so much time on Twitter blasting his detractors.

Earlier today (Tuesday, September 8), the KISS frontman took to the social media platform to share a Mediaite article about President Donald Trump's latest Twitter rampage against his political enemies, and he included the following message: "Controversy... Is this what a president should be doing in the morning? Is it presidential? No opinion from me. I'm asking YOU! Tell me."

Trump reportedly tweeted and retweeted more than 50 times this morning, lashing out at the media, his former lawyer Michael Cohen, Democtratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, the NBA and Black Lives Matter, among others.

This is not the first time Stanley has weighed in on the current political landscape. Last month, he blasted Trump for claiming his opponents may steal November's election. In July, he also encouraged his social media followers to vote in November, saying that "we have a responsibility to our past and to our future." In April, Stanley blamed a shifting media environment for sharpening partisan divides, saying that Fox News and CNN viewers and live in "different realities."

"Any conversation I've had with somebody who feels contrary to [a particular point of view], they stick to their guns because their reality is based on information that they're getting from a source that has their own agenda," Stanley said during an appearance on Richard Marx's "Social Distancing" talk show. "I'm not saying that CNN is guiltless. It's really become the network of the Democrats versus the network of the Republicans, and your reality and what you see as the truth, not coincidentally, is based upon which network you watch. And that's terrible. We're living in separate universes. If you go from one channel to the other, you think you're in a different time.

"If I were to watch whatever network I watch that's called 'The News,' it's going to feed me what I believe to be reality," he added. "That's the basic truth of it. And, unfortunately, there seems to be different realities, alternate realities… There's gotta be a truth."

