PAUL STANLEY: 'With Age, You Start To Realize That Life Is Finite And It Does Come To An End'

KISS frontman Paul Stanley discussed the band's farewell tour during a new appearance on the CBS syndicated talk show "The Talk". Asked why "End Of The Road" is KISS's final tour, Paul said: "With age, you start to realize that life is finite and it does come to an end. And you don't realize that when you first start out on your journeys. For me, I just realized that physically I can't do this forever. If we were wearing t-shirts and jeans, sure, I could play it into my 90s, but we're running around on stage with 40 or 50 pounds of gear and smiling. So, I don't know how long I can smile. So I wanna do this and get a chance to see people around the world and thank them and have one more evening where we justify the devotion that we've had from them and the love we have back and forth — that reciprocity that's made us what we are."

For or more of Stanley's interview with "The Talk", watch the show on Monday, May 31 on CBS.

KISS's farewell trek was launched in January 2019 and was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.

Last December, bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons told the 95.5 KLOS radio station that KISS has "a hundred and fifty" shows left in its "End Of The Road" tour, including a stop at "the coldest place on earth."

KISS last performed this past New Year's Eve in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The concert broke Guinness world records for highest flame projection in a music concert and for most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

In its 48-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.

