June 18, 2021 0 Comments

PAUL STANLEY: Why Now Is 'Best Time' To Tell KISS Story In New A&E Documentary

The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn has uploaded a new video interview with KISS conducted on June 11 at the 2021 Tribeca Festival in New York City. For the first time ever, the band played at the festival directly following the screening of part one of its new A&E documentary "Biography: KISStory". The two-part documentary event was part of the festival's 2021 TV lineup.

Speaking about the documentary, bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "'KISStory' is a warts-and-all story of four knuckleheads off the streets of New York who decided to go on the yellow brick road off to Detroit rock city. We're here because we believed in a dream when nobody believed in it. Now we rule. Now get out."

Asked why now is the right time to tell the KISS story, Stanley said: "Now's the best time to tell the story because things are at least winding down in terms of playing live. This is the KISS 'End Of The Road' tour. So, to document and to look back upon four and a half decades, a hundred million albums, countless sold-out tours, why not now? This is the time for us to take the victory lap."

Directed by D.J. Viola, "Biography: KISStory" chronicles the band's five decades in the business as founders Stanley and Simmons reflect on their historic career. Current members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer as well as guests Dave Grohl (NIRVANA, FOO FIGHTERS), Tom Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE), manager Doc McGhee, music producer Bob Ezrin (ALICE COOPER, PINK FLOYD) and more tell the wild story of the most successful and influential band in the world.

"Biography: KISStory" is a Leslie Greif production, produced for A&E Network by Critical Content and Big Dreams Entertainment with Leslie Greif and Jenny Daly serving as executive producers and D.J. Viola serving as director. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "Biography: KISStory".

KISS last played a full show this past New Year's Eve in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The event broke Guinness world records for highest flame projection in a music concert and for most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert.


