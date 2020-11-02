PAUL STANLEY: 'What Has This Country Become And How Did We Get Here?'

Paul Stanley has lamented the fact that businesses and retailers across the United States have begun boarding up their storefront windows and taking other security measures in anticipation of potential unrest on or around Election Day.
High-end shopping areas of major cities — including Boston, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C. — are increasing security to deal with possible mayhem stemming from Tuesday's election.
The KISS frontman took to his Twitter earlier today (Monday, November 2) to write: "Stores and houses are boarding up for fear of violence and reprisals after Election Day?!?! What has this country become and how did we get here?? When did the coexistence and acceptance of differing opinions go from being the fabric of American democracy to defining your enemy?"
Stanley has been increasingly outspoken on political issues on Twitter in recent months. In October, he defended former Vice President Joe Biden when a supporter of President Donald Trump asked if the Democratic candidate kissing his son, Hunter, was appropriate. Several days earlier, a top staffer with Trump's campaign compared the feel of former Biden's ABC News town hall to that of an episode of the beloved children's show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood", prompting Stanley to respond: "In these times to be mockingly compared to Mr Rogers shows just how much we need to push the reset button. When did we start looking down our noses at kindness and empathy? To be compared to Mr Rogers should be a badge of honor. Let's rethink what we emulate & what is truly cool."
In September, Stanley dismissed misinformation about voting by mail, some prompted by the president, including false claims it will lead to widespread fraud — despite evidence showing such fraud is extremely rare. A month earlier, Stanley blasted Trump for claiming his opponents may steal this month's election. In July, Paul encouraged his social media followers to vote in November, saying that "we have a responsibility to our past and to our future." In April, Stanley blamed a shifting media environment for sharpening partisan divides, saying that Fox News and CNN viewers and live in "different realities."
"Any conversation I've had with somebody who feels contrary to [a particular point of view], they stick to their guns because their reality is based on information that they're getting from a source that has their own agenda," Stanley said during an appearance on Richard Marx's "Social Distancing" talk show. "I'm not saying that CNN is guiltless. It's really become the network of the Democrats versus the network of the Republicans, and your reality and what you see as the truth, not coincidentally, is based upon which network you watch. And that's terrible. We're living in separate universes. If you go from one channel to the other, you think you're in a different time.
"If I were to watch whatever network I watch that's called 'The News,' it's going to feed me what I believe to be reality," he added. "That's the basic truth of it. And, unfortunately, there seems to be different realities, alternate realities… There's gotta be a truth."
Stores and houses are boarding up for fear of violence and reprisals after Election Day?!?! What has this country become and how did we get here?? When did the coexistence and acceptance of differing opinions go from being the fabric of American democracy to defining your enemy?
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) November 2, 2020
Since the Republican Party publicly embraced nazis, treason and authoritarianism.
— trevor dorn (@trevordorn) November 2, 2020
Republicans aren't doing the rioting, and the don't embrace any of those things. President Trump has denounce Nazis and white supremacists repeatedly. Think for yourself instead of the lies of the MSM.
— Michael Babb (@p25735) November 2, 2020
My 68-yr old mom told me she was taking the Biden sticker off her car today for fear of being run of the road or reprisals whether Trump wins or loses. Unbelievable.
— Cait Santana ????? (@Cait_Santana) November 2, 2020
started? Under obama as he, holder and pelosi began to tear at the American fabric. Then social media with its say what you want without repercussions stepped it up. The national media members doused it with huge headlines to gain viewership and BOOM, we have become a bomb.
— lakeswimmer (@lakeswimmer2) November 2, 2020
Well, I don’t remember none of this happening the two terms Obama was president. Majority of republicans accepted him as our president. Democrats started impeaching Trump the day he took office! Who’s the bad guy. Not that hard to figure out. Hint? It ain’t Trump!
— Hoghead71 (@RonaldR95290037) November 2, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).