PAUL STANLEY Weighs In On Latest Celebrity Trend: Face Tattoos

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has weighed in on the latest celebrity trend: face tattoos.
While notable figures like Mike Tyson and Tekashi 6ix9ine have sported face tats in the past, recent months have seen more stars than ever tatting their cheeks and foreheads, including rapper Post Malone and model Amber Rose.
On Sunday (February 16), Stanley took to his Twitter to share a CNN article about celebrities using their faces as a canvas for their art. He added a one-word comment: "Don't…"
Last year, SLAYER and EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt said that he was alarmed by the number of younger rap artists having face tattoos. "That's what dudes looked like when they passed out on the bus — we'd Sharpie the fuck out of you," Gary said. "And now that's what they look like on purpose. It's crazy. They're all fucking Sharpied up."
Earlier in the month, Rose revealed that the names of her children had been tattooed on her forehead.
Post Malone recently added a new inking of a buzzsaw dripping with blood. He also has the phrase "Always Tired" tattooed under each of his eyes.
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH frontman Ivan Moody sports a couple of tattoos on his head: a mohawk tattoo made to look like reptilian scales and feathers on his scalp, and a phoenix in flight, which marks his first year sober.
Back in 2014, Moody's FIVE FINGER bandmate Jason Hook got the word "Driven" added to his right temple.
KORN bassist Fieldy has a couple of face tattoos: a crucifix on the left side of his face, and the word "love" in Hebrew on the right side. KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch also has several symbols on his face, including stars, teardrops, music notes and a cross.
