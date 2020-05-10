PAUL STANLEY: 'We Have A Long Way To Go' In Our Attempt To Contain Spread Of Novel Coronavirus

Paul Stanley says that "we have a long way to go" in our attempt to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The KISS frontman made his comment after some people compared the current coronavirus outbreak to the last major pandemic, the H1N1 influenza pandemic of 2009. The 2009 swine flu caused respiratory illnesses that killed an estimated 151,700-575,400 people worldwide in the first year, less than 0.005 percent of the world's population
Earlier today, Stanley took to his Twitter to write: "Just Sayin'...
"H1N1 killed 12,469 Americans from April 2009-April 2010, A FULL TWELVE MONTHS.
"COVID-19 has killed OVER SIX TIMES AS MANY AMERICANS — 79,696 of them — IN 1/4 OF THE TIME, February-May 2020.
"Sadly, we have a long way to go. No... This is nothing like H1N1."
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington is now projecting a total of 137,184 cumulative COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. through the beginning of August.
On Sunday morning, President Donald Trump Trump used the word "disaster" to describe the response by Barack Obama and Joe Biden to the 2009-2010 H1N1 swine flu outbreak.
More than four million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 281,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) May 10, 2020
