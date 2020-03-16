PAUL STANLEY: 'We Are About To See Illness, Deaths And An Overwhelmed Hospital System Never Seen In Our Lifetime'

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has urged his fans to to significantly curb their social activity in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus and help the economy cope.

A number of artists have seen their concert dates drop off as they're either canceled or postponed in the wake of the global spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

With countries like Italy going on lockdown to try and contain spread of the virus, festivals and movie premieres are also being postponed or canceled across the globe.

On Sunday, Stanley took to his Twitter to scold those not observing the self-quarantine and putting the elderly and patients with pre-existing conditions at risk of death.

"PLEASE. It may seem surreal. It may seem inconceivable," he wrote. "We are about to see illness, deaths and an overwhelmed hospital system never seen in our lifetime. Businesses are closing. This is NOT an opportunity for get-togethers or parties. SOCIAL DISTANCING IS THE MINIMUM. STAY HOME."

There have been more than 169,000 confirmed cases and more than 6,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

There is no known cure yet for the flu-like virus, which originated in China.

In Italy, which has one of the oldest populations in the world, one hundred percent of the people who have died have been over 60, and the vast majority over 80.

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Protection (CDC), coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person — between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

