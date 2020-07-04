PAUL STANLEY Urges His Fans To Vote In November: 'We Have A Responsibility To Our Past And To Our Future'

Paul Stanley has urged his social media followers to vote in this year's presidential elections, saying that "we have a responsibility to our past and to our future."
On Friday (July 3), the KISS frontman took to his Twitter to share a photo of the United States Declaration Of Independence, and he added the following message: "Thinking-The 13 colonies explained and declared independence from England on July 4, 1776. We are in the depths of numerous crises and reflecting on our past. Your voice now takes on yet greater importance. We have a responsibility to our past and to our future. On Nov. 3, VOTE!"
As expected, the response to Paul's words was mixed, with some fans objecting to him voicing his views and opinions on political issues.
"Dang, I hate when celebrities push their political agendas", one Twitter user wrote, while another chimed in, "Voting this year would be a lot easier if we had some decent choices. I can't believe with all the people in this country, these are the two candidates we get to choose from. Voting has become an unpleasant chore." A third person wrote: "This is how America started. Our country has fallen from being the best to being the worst"
Last month, Stanley said he found it "more frightening than despicable" that U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that a 75-year-old man seen in video being pushed by a Buffalo police officer during a protest "fell harder than (he) was pushed." Stanley tweeted: "To have the President of the United States spewing this lunacy is more frightening than despicable. WE are better than this. In case some of you didn't hear previous ones, consider this your wake up call."
In April, Stanley blamed a shifting media environment for sharpening partisan divides, saying that Fox News and CNN viewers and live in "different realities."
"Any conversation I've had with somebody who feels contrary to [a particular point of view], they stick to their guns because their reality is based on information that they're getting from a source that has their own agenda," Stanley said during an appearance on Richard Marx's "Social Distancing" talk show. "I'm not saying that CNN is guiltless. It's really become the network of the Democrats versus the network of the Republicans, and your reality and what you see as the truth, not coincidentally, is based upon which network you watch. And that's terrible. We're living in separate universes. If you go from one channel to the other, you think you're in a different time.
"If I were to watch whatever network I watch that's called 'The News,' it's going to feed me what I believe to be reality," he added. "That's the basic truth of it. And, unfortunately, there seems to be different realities, alternate realities… There's gotta be a truth."
