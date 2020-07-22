PAUL STANLEY Urges Compassion For KANYE WEST's Bipolar Disorder

Paul Stanley has offered his words of support to Kim Kardashian West for speaking out after husband Kanye West posted a series of tweets this week that have called his mental health into question.

On Monday night, Kanye tweeted allegations that Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner had tried to "lock him up," and on Tuesday night, he claimed that he had been considering divorcing his wife.

Kardashian issued a lengthy statement on Instagram defending West, explaining that he has bipolar disorder, a lifelong mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings that include emotional highs and lows.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," she wrote. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she said. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Earlier today, Stanley shared Kardashian's comments on Twitter and added the following message: "Let's have compassion and commend this. So many struggle with mental illness and depression and we can all make a difference."

In a 2018 interview with The New York Times, West said that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2017.

West, who announced July 4 that he was running for president, delivered a lengthy monologue at a campaign event last weekend, touching on topics from abortion to Harriet Tubman.

