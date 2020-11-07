PAUL STANLEY: 'The Joy Everyone Who Voted For JOE BIDEN Is Feeling Was Unseen In The Election Four Years Ago'

Paul Stanley says that "the joy everyone who voted for Joe Biden is feeling" after he was elected president of the United States was unseen four years ago when Donald Trump was named president-elect.

The KISS frontman made his comments hours after it was announced that Biden has won the United States presidency by surpassing the 270 Electoral College votes needed to defeat Trump.

Earlier today, Stanley took to his Twitter and wrote the following message to his 563 thousand followers: "We will be tested by this transition and how we react to this change, both as Americans who have won this election and Americans who have lost. Respect for each other and understanding should be the road we pledge to travel forward TOGETHER."

He added in a separate tweet: "The joy everyone who voted for Joe Biden is feeling was unseen in the election 4 years ago. Then the celebration foretold the coming of a presidency rooted in retribution, revenge & oppression. The joy is in seeing that cloud of divisive rhetoric & climate of fear finally lifting".

Stanley has been increasingly outspoken on political issues on Twitter in recent months. In October, he defended Biden when a Trump supporter asked if the then-Democratic candidate kissing his son, Hunter, was appropriate. Several days earlier, a top staffer with Trump's campaign compared the feel of Biden's ABC News town hall to that of an episode of the beloved children's show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood", prompting Stanley to respond: "In these times to be mockingly compared to Mr Rogers shows just how much we need to push the reset button. When did we start looking down our noses at kindness and empathy? To be compared to Mr Rogers should be a badge of honor. Let's rethink what we emulate & what is truly cool."

In September, Stanley dismissed misinformation about voting by mail, some prompted by the president, including false claims it will lead to widespread fraud — despite evidence showing such fraud is extremely rare. A month earlier, Stanley blasted Trump for claiming his opponents may steal this month's election. In July, Paul encouraged his social media followers to vote in November, saying that "we have a responsibility to our past and to our future." In April, Stanley blamed a shifting media environment for sharpening partisan divides, saying that Fox News and CNN viewers and live in "different realities."

"Any conversation I've had with somebody who feels contrary to [a particular point of view], they stick to their guns because their reality is based on information that they're getting from a source that has their own agenda," Stanley said during an appearance on Richard Marx's "Social Distancing" talk show. "I'm not saying that CNN is guiltless. It's really become the network of the Democrats versus the network of the Republicans, and your reality and what you see as the truth, not coincidentally, is based upon which network you watch. And that's terrible. We're living in separate universes. If you go from one channel to the other, you think you're in a different time.

"If I were to watch whatever network I watch that's called 'The News,' it's going to feed me what I believe to be reality," he added. "That's the basic truth of it. And, unfortunately, there seems to be different realities, alternate realities… There's gotta be a truth."

