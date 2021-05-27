PAUL STANLEY Still Remembers A Bad KISS Review From 47 Years Ago

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has reflected on Patrick MacDonald's scathing review of the band's 1974 concert in Seattle, saying the Seattle Times writer's words grow "funnier every year."
MacDonald attended KISS's May 25, 1974 performance at the Paramount Northwest, where the band shared the bill with MANFRED MANN and SAVOY BROWN. In his review, which was published two days later, MacDonald described KISS as "a very flashy glitter band that tries to make up in theatrics what it lacks musically," and called their set an "amusing rock extravaganza" while dismissing the songs as "strictly on the moron level ... made up of a series of simple chords any child could learn and lyrics that are there because they rhyme." He went on to say: "I hope the four guys who make up the group, whose names don't matter, are putting money away for the future. The near future, because KISS won't be around long."
Earlier today, Stanley shared a portion of MacDonald's review on Twitter, and he included the following message: "This grows funnier every year. And to the gentleman who wrote this 'prophecy'... In 1974 I hope YOU were putting away YOUR money for the future. It's not easy being an unemployed critic."
MacDonald reportedly had a 35-year-run as the Seattle Times' music critic before retiring in 2008. He ended his farewell column by quoting one of KISS's best-known songs. "What am I going to do now?" he asked. "Well, of course, I'm going to rock 'n' roll all night and party every day!"
KISS's farewell trek was launched in January 2019 and was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.
KISS last performed this past New Year's Eve in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The concert broke Guinness world records for highest flame projection in a music concert and for most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert.
KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).
Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.
In its 48-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.
