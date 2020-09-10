PAUL STANLEY Slams Olympic Gold Medalist For Saying She Was 'Brave' For Not Wearing A Mask

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has criticized three-time Olympic volleyball gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings after she said she went to the grocery store without a mask.
Walsh Jennings posted on Instagram how she did not wear a mask while shopping over the weekend, which she referred to as "a little exercise in being brave."
"I read a quote the other day that shook me - - THIS HAS NOT BEEN ENFORCED, IT’S BEEN CONSENTED TO," Walsh Jennings wrote. "This statement woke me up & the truth of it has had me obsessing on the matter of how I can mindfully & compassionately stand up for my rights & for the freedoms our constitution has granted us all WITHOUT being reckless or putting anyone else in danger."
Walsh Jennings said she empathized with those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19, but also wrote "KNOW your immune system is designed to support you through any illness – we must work support our entire system. I want people to stop living in fear and start living in a way that strengthens themselves body, mind and spirit."
On Tuesday (September 8), Stanley shared a CNN article about Walsh Jennings's social media post, and he included the following message: "Sad when someone confuses stupidity and selfishness with bravery. How about showing 'bravery' by working in the ICU COVID Unit without PPE? Nothing 'brave' about driving a car into a crowd with a blindfold on. Let's stop the 'freedom' and 'hoax' nonsense. Wear a mask."
Most public health experts have repeatedly that wearing a mask is a preventive measure amid the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 188,000 U.S. deaths have been caused by COVID-19, according to the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention.
The day after her original post, Walsh Jennings offered an apology, writing: "I was not looking to do anything but express my belief that FREEDOM IS RIGHT WORTH FIGHTING FOR, and amidst the chaos, divisiveness, fear and undeniable emotion of these times, I believe we have to stay mindful of the FACT that our freedoms have slowly been taken from us with our consent."
Sad when someone confuses stupidity and selfishness with bravery. How about showing “bravery” by working in the ICU COVID Unit without PPE? Nothing “brave” about driving a car into a crowd with a blindfold on. Let’s stop the “freedom” and “hoax” nonsense. Wear a mask. https://t.co/dRavDijaQ1
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) September 8, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).