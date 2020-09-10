PAUL STANLEY Slams Olympic Gold Medalist For Saying She Was 'Brave' For Not Wearing A Mask

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has criticized three-time Olympic volleyball gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings after she said she went to the grocery store without a mask.

Walsh Jennings posted on Instagram how she did not wear a mask while shopping over the weekend, which she referred to as "a little exercise in being brave."

"I read a quote the other day that shook me - - THIS HAS NOT BEEN ENFORCED, IT’S BEEN CONSENTED TO," Walsh Jennings wrote. "This statement woke me up & the truth of it has had me obsessing on the matter of how I can mindfully & compassionately stand up for my rights & for the freedoms our constitution has granted us all WITHOUT being reckless or putting anyone else in danger."

Walsh Jennings said she empathized with those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19, but also wrote "KNOW your immune system is designed to support you through any illness – we must work support our entire system. I want people to stop living in fear and start living in a way that strengthens themselves body, mind and spirit."

On Tuesday (September 8), Stanley shared a CNN article about Walsh Jennings's social media post, and he included the following message: "Sad when someone confuses stupidity and selfishness with bravery. How about showing 'bravery' by working in the ICU COVID Unit without PPE? Nothing 'brave' about driving a car into a crowd with a blindfold on. Let's stop the 'freedom' and 'hoax' nonsense. Wear a mask."

Most public health experts have repeatedly that wearing a mask is a preventive measure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 188,000 U.S. deaths have been caused by COVID-19, according to the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention.

The day after her original post, Walsh Jennings offered an apology, writing: "I was not looking to do anything but express my belief that FREEDOM IS RIGHT WORTH FIGHTING FOR, and amidst the chaos, divisiveness, fear and undeniable emotion of these times, I believe we have to stay mindful of the FACT that our freedoms have slowly been taken from us with our consent."

