PAUL STANLEY Says He Spoke With MARY WILSON Just Days Before Her Death: 'She Was Vibrant And Totally Alive'

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has mourned the passing of Mary Wilson, saying that he spoke to her only days earlier.

THE SUPREMES co-founder died Monday (February 8). She was 76.

Wilson "passed away suddenly" at her Henderson, Nevada home, the singer's longtime friend and publicist Jay Schwartz said in a statement. No cause of death was given.

Late Monday night, Paul tweeted: "OMG! Mary Wilson of THE SUPREMES has died suddenly. I was just on a Zoom call with her Wednesday for about an hour & never could have imagined this. So full of life & great stories. Absolutely shocked. Rest In Supreme Peace Mary."

In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock conducted on Tuesday, Stanley said about Wilson's death: "It shows how fragile life is. She was vibrant and totally alive, telling me all kinds of great stories and anecdotes. … Last night, I was just stunned. Not to get too philosophical, but nobody knows what the next minute holds."

Paul said that he spoke to Wilson about the upcoming debut album from his R&B band SOUL STATION, "Now And Then". Due on March 19, it is a collection of nine classic soul covers and five original tracks, including versions of THE FIVE STAIRSTEPS' "O-o-h Child" and THE SPINNERS' "Could It Be I'm Falling In Love".

"The response has been more than I could have hoped for — just amazing, amazing compliments," he said.

"Whether or not it's somebody's taste — whether or not somebody has their own preconceived ideas of what I should or shouldn't do — the magnitude of the album is a great reflection of the past, and it also brings the music into the present."

Stanley's SOUL STATION bandmembers include Rafael "Hoffa" Moreira (guitar and backing vocals), Sean Hurley (bass), Alex Alessandroni (musical director, keyboards), Ely Rise (keyboards), Eric Singer (drums and backing vocals), RayYslas (percussion), Gavyn Rhone (backing vocals), Crystal Starr (backing vocals) and Laurhan Beato (backing vocals) and Jon Pappenbrook (lead trumpet).

Along with Wilson, THE SUPREMES included members Diana Ross and Florence Ballard.

The group's 1960s hits — songs like "Stop! In The Name Of Love", "Where Did Our Love Go" and "Baby Love" — are still recognized today.

