PAUL STANLEY Says He Loves GENE SIMMONS's 'Heart': 'He's A Great Guy'

On January 22, KISS frontman Paul Stanley was interviewed by Eric Blair of "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show" at the grand opening of the Rock & Brews restaurant in Tustin, California. You can now watch the chat below.

Asked what the best part is of having David Lee Roth opening for KISS's "End Of The Road" tour, Stanley said: "Well, Dave's got so many great songs. All the VAN HALEN catalog is terrific, and that's what he's doing. So, people get to hear all those great songs, and it was something that really appealed to us."

Questioned about what he loves the most about his KISS bandmate Gene Simmons, Paul said: "I happen to love his heart. He's a great guy, and in spite of what other people might think, or what he projects to people, or some of the things he says, he's been my brother for 50 years, and he's family."

Stanley also talked about why he thinks the music of KISS and the image of KISS has stood the test of time. He said: "I think musically, it's because we never preached. And what we've done is really timeless. When you sing about self-empowerment and when you sing about believing in yourself and succeeding on your own terms, that's timeless. We're not singing about saving the whales. There's a lot of causes that are great. Interestingly, I think some people miss the whole point that some of the most important things that could be said are the simplest. And that's what we do. We also try to make sure that everybody is included in our shows. You have young, young people; you have people in their 70s, 80s. And the look, it's just a way of saying to people that you can't always look like us, but you can feel like us. So, I can give it a lot of analyses, but at the end of the day, it's worked."

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, drummer Peter Criss and lead guitarist Ace Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

