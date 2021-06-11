PAUL STANLEY Says Current KISS Band Is 'Much More Consistent' Than Original Lineup: 'We're Always In Sync With Each Other'

Paul Stanley spoke to Rolling Stone Germany about KISS's new official live bootleg series "KISS - Off The Soundboard", which launched today (Friday, June 11) with "Tokyo 2001", recorded by the band at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on March 13, 2001. This marks the first in a series of upcoming live releases through UMe and is available as a 3-LP standard black vinyl set, a 2-CD set, digital downloads and available to stream. "Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001" — which features co-founders Stanley and Gene Simmons, with Ace Frehley on guitar and Eric Singer on drums — is also available as an exclusive 3-LP set pressed on crystal clear vinyl with bone swirl via the official KISS online store.

Asked how Frehley's guitar playing compares to that of current KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer, Paul said: "Tommy is very, very consistent. Tommy always hits the bull's eye, and there's never any question about that. And with Ace, I have to say, there was a certain amount of erratic playing. You didn't really know, night to night, what you were going to get, I have to say. So the band, as it is now, is much, much, much more consistent. We're always in sync with each other and always on point."

He continued: "I'm the first to say that the band wouldn't exist today without having had Ace and Peter [Criss, original KISS drummer] in the beginning. And I can also say the band wouldn't exist today if Ace and Peter were still there. So, things move on, and certainly Ace, his playing is part of the foundation of what we do."

Stanley also addressed the fact that "Tokyo 2001" was recorded during a challenging period for KISS after Criss decided to step away from the band over a contract dispute. (He rejoined the group in late 2002 and stayed for another year and a half before exiting for the final time.)

"Well, thankfully, Eric is a phenomenal drummer and had played with the band for decades, I think," Paul said. "So he was very ready. It wasn't a spur-of-the-moment happening that brought Eric into the band; we saw that coming. That was very obvious because of some of the tensions or lack of quality in Peter's playing at some point, frankly. So Eric was always ready to come in, and Ace loved playing with Eric. So, it was great. It was transitional; it was a time of transition. But we had fun, I have to say. I remember being in Australia, and we were all out to dinner, which was not anything that had happened for years before, and the four of us were out to dinner, and Ace was going, 'I love playing with Eric.' So, this board recording is really good — it's really, really good."

KISS "Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001" (2CD) track listing:

CD1

01. Detroit Rock City

02. Deuce

03. Shout It Out Loud

04. Talk To Me

05. I Love It Loud

06. Firehouse

07. Do You Love Me

08. Calling Dr. Love

09. Heaven's On Fire

10. Let Me Go Rock & Roll

11. Shock Me / Guitar Solo

12. Psycho Circus

CD2

01. Lick It Up / Bass Solo

02. God Of Thunder / Drum Solo

03. Cold Gin

04. 100,000 Years

05. Love Gun

06. I Still Love You

07. Black Diamond

08. I Was Made For Lovin' You

09. Rock And Roll All Nite

3LP

LP1, Side A

01. Detroit Rock City

02. Deuce

03. Shout It Out Loud

04. Talk To Me

LP1, Side B

01. I Love It Loud

02. Firehouse

03. Do You Love Me

04. Calling Dr. Love

05. Heaven's On Fire

LP2, Side A

01. Let Me Go Rock & Roll

02. Shock Me / Guitar Solo

LP2, Side B

01. Psycho Circus

02. Lick It Up / Bass Solo

03. God Of Thunder / Drum Solo

LP3, Side A

01. Cold Gin

02. 100,000 Years

03. Love Gun

LP3, Side B

01. I Still Love You

02. Black Diamond

03. I Was Made For Lovin' You

04. Rock And Roll All Nite

Digital track listing

01. Detroit Rock City

02. Deuce

03. Shout It Out Loud

04. Talk To Me

05. I Love It Loud

06. Firehouse

07. Do You Love Me

08. Calling Dr. Love

09. Heaven's On Fire

10. Let Me Go Rock & Roll

11. Shock Me / Guitar Solo

12. Psycho Circus

13. Lick It Up / Bass Solo

14. God Of Thunder / Drum Solo

15. Cold Gin

16. 100,000 Years

17. Love Gun

18. I Still Love You

19. Black Diamond

20. I Was Made For Lovin' You

21. Rock And Roll All Nite

