PAUL STANLEY Says $600 Stimulus Checks Aren't Enough

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has blasted lawmakers for securing a deal for a coronavirus relief package which will include direct payments of up to $600 to eligible adults, plus $600 per child dependent.
Congressional leaders announced Sunday night that they have secured a deal for a $900 billion rescue package to deliver relief for small businesses, unemployed Americans and health care workers.
Under the new COVID relief package, at the full benefit amount, a family of four could potentially receive $2,400. As such, the adult benefit would be half the size of the stimulus check in the March CARES Act, while the amount earmarked for qualifying dependents was raised by $100. The payments would begin phasing out at incomes exceeding $75,000 ($150,000 for couples filing jointly) up to $99,000 ($198,000 for couples).
"$600 PER PERSON ISN'T 'RELIEF'," Stanley tweeted earlier tonight (Sunday, December 20). "The politicians who held firm to that number aren't ignorant, They're indifferent to the needs of the very people who put them in power. Look at them. Do you think ANY of them worry about THEIR rent or feeding THEIR children?"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced the details of the agreement on stimulus checks.
Delivery of the second round of checks is expected to begin in early January 2021.
