PAUL STANLEY Rips TRUMP's 'Abhorrent' Attempt To Push Georgia Official To 'Find' Votes To Overturn Election Results

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has blasted President Donald Trump for reportedly pressuring Georgia Secretary Of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes to overturn the election results after his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.
Earlier today, the Washington Post released an audio recording of a January 2 phone call between Trump and Raffensperger in which Trump criticized his fellow Republican for refusing to falsely say that he won the election in Georgia and repeatedly floated baseless claims of election fraud.
"The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry. And there's nothing wrong with saying that, you know, um, that you've recalculated," Trump said. Raffensperger responded, "Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong."
In another part of the call, Trump said, "So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state."
"You should want to have an accurate election. And you're a Republican," Trump said.
"We believe that we do have an accurate election," Raffensperger responded, after which Trump replied, "No, no you don't. Not even close. You're off by hundreds of thousands of votes."
Despite the fact that Georgia has conducted multiple recounts and audits of the vote since November, Trump said: "There's no way I lost Georgia. There's no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes."
Earlier today, Stanley shared a link to the original Washington Post report on Trump's call with Raffensperger, and he included the following message: "This is ABHORRENT. A true danger to our democracy. The issue isn't that it WON'T work. It's Mob Boss behavior and politicians putting party over audits, investigations, court rulings & COUNTRY in an effort to overrule the will of American voters".
Congress is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, January 6 to certify Biden's victory in 2020 election. However, around a dozen Republican lawmakers have announced their intention to oppose the Electoral College certification, citing allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election for which they provided no evidence and which have been rejected repeatedly by courts around the country.
This is ABHORRENT. A true danger to our democracy. The issue isn’t that it WON’T work. It’s Mob Boss behavior and politicians putting party over audits, investigations, court rulings & COUNTRY in an effort to overrule the will of American votershttps://t.co/EmCrqYzaFd was a sass
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 3, 2021
I’m with you Becky! So after numerous audits, debunked claims of rampant voter tampering, dead people voting & the countless cases thrown out by Trump appointed judges & others... When is not getting the hoped for result accepted?? Biden won. https://t.co/z1KqZ738JI
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 4, 2021
Thank you to the Washington Post for providing the tape of Trump’s secret threatening call to the Georgia Secretary of State. For anyone who wants to listen, here it is:https://t.co/bU63s3s90F
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 3, 2021
Here’s the audio of Trump‘s call with #Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
The phone call took place yesterday, and the recorded audio doesn’t back up Trump’s claims about the conversation that he tweeted this morning.pic.twitter.com/DUVjcFbYyQ
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 3, 2021
Listening to the entire phone call is like discovering a long-lost episode of The Sopranos. https://t.co/bKK7TYtKUQ
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 3, 2021
In @MelBrooks’ “The Producers,” (1968), Max (Zero Mostel) begs his accountant Leo (Gene Wilder) to “Move a few decimal points” to balance the books. Same thing here, but not funny. They end up in jail and so should he. At one point can authorities arrest a sitting US President? https://t.co/o9BBQohdWY
— Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) January 3, 2021
The #TrumpTapes are far beyond #Watergate. Nixon’s Saturday Night Massacre now looks more like a Saturday Morning Cartoon https://t.co/ESgeZN7nsO
— Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) January 3, 2021
Just heard more #TrumpTapes. Wow. @MarkMeadows is Luca Brasi to #VetoCorleone. #ImpeachTrump https://t.co/Y2xYRQxQsb pic.twitter.com/X9jiWvw5dx
— Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) January 3, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).