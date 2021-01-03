PAUL STANLEY Rips TRUMP's 'Abhorrent' Attempt To Push Georgia Official To 'Find' Votes To Overturn Election Results

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has blasted President Donald Trump for reportedly pressuring Georgia Secretary Of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes to overturn the election results after his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

Earlier today, the Washington Post released an audio recording of a January 2 phone call between Trump and Raffensperger in which Trump criticized his fellow Republican for refusing to falsely say that he won the election in Georgia and repeatedly floated baseless claims of election fraud.

"The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry. And there's nothing wrong with saying that, you know, um, that you've recalculated," Trump said. Raffensperger responded, "Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong."

In another part of the call, Trump said, "So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state."

"You should want to have an accurate election. And you're a Republican," Trump said.

"We believe that we do have an accurate election," Raffensperger responded, after which Trump replied, "No, no you don't. Not even close. You're off by hundreds of thousands of votes."

Despite the fact that Georgia has conducted multiple recounts and audits of the vote since November, Trump said: "There's no way I lost Georgia. There's no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes."

Earlier today, Stanley shared a link to the original Washington Post report on Trump's call with Raffensperger, and he included the following message: "This is ABHORRENT. A true danger to our democracy. The issue isn't that it WON'T work. It's Mob Boss behavior and politicians putting party over audits, investigations, court rulings & COUNTRY in an effort to overrule the will of American voters".

Congress is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, January 6 to certify Biden's victory in 2020 election. However, around a dozen Republican lawmakers have announced their intention to oppose the Electoral College certification, citing allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election for which they provided no evidence and which have been rejected repeatedly by courts around the country.

