PAUL STANLEY Reacts After TRUMP Adviser Compares BIDEN Town Hall To Episode Of 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has defended former Vice President Joe Biden after a top staffer with President Donald Trump's campaign compared the feel of former Biden's ABC News town hall to that of an episode of the beloved children's show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood".

"Well @JoeBiden @ABCPolitics townhall feels like I am watching an episode of Mister Rodgers Neighborhood," Mercedes Schlapp, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said in a tweet, misspelling the late Fred Rogers's last name.

On Friday (October 16), one day after the televised event, Stanley took to his Twitter to write: "In these times to be mockingly compared to Mr Rogers shows just how much we need to push the reset button. When did we start looking down our noses at kindness and empathy? To be compared to Mr Rogers should be a badge of honor. Let's rethink what we emulate & what is truly cool."

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach, who frequently tweets in support of Biden, concurred, writing: "Mr. Rogers for president would be a lot better than the one we got now".

This is not the first time Stanley has spoken out on political issues. Back in August, he blasted Trump for claiming his opponents may steal November's election. A month earlier, he encouraged his social media followers to vote in November, saying that "we have a responsibility to our past and to our future." In April, Stanley blamed a shifting media environment for sharpening partisan divides, saying that Fox News and CNN viewers and live in "different realities."

"Any conversation I've had with somebody who feels contrary to [a particular point of view], they stick to their guns because their reality is based on information that they're getting from a source that has their own agenda," Stanley said during an appearance on Richard Marx's "Social Distancing" talk show. "I'm not saying that CNN is guiltless. It's really become the network of the Democrats versus the network of the Republicans, and your reality and what you see as the truth, not coincidentally, is based upon which network you watch. And that's terrible. We're living in separate universes. If you go from one channel to the other, you think you're in a different time.

"If I were to watch whatever network I watch that's called 'The News,' it's going to feed me what I believe to be reality," he added. "That's the basic truth of it. And, unfortunately, there seems to be different realities, alternate realities… There's gotta be a truth."

Last month, Stanley dismissed misinformation about voting by mail, some prompted by the president, including false claims it will lead to widespread fraud — despite evidence showing such fraud is extremely rare. Experts say mail voting has proven remarkably secure.

