PAUL STANLEY Pays Tribute To KEN HENSLEY: He Was 'A True Rock Star'

Paul Stanley has paid tribute to Ken Hensley, former URIAH HEEP vocalist songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, who died peacefully on November 4 following a very short illness. He was 75 years old.

Earlier today, the KISS frontman took to his Twitter to write: "RIP Ken Hensley. URIAH HEEP toured with us in the seventies. We were thrilled to have them share the stage with us. A classic British powerhouse with a slew of killer songs and soaring harmonies. Ken was a huge part of their success and a true rockstar."

Hensley was one of the most important musicians of the past half a century. His work with URIAH HEEP in the 1970s helped to make the band hugely influential. He also collaborated with bands such as BLACKFOOT, W.A.S.P. and CINDERELLA, as well as building a very successful solo career. As a writer, he was responsible for such classics as "Lady In Black", "Easy Livin'", "July Morning" and "Look At Yourself".

A very spiritual person, Hensley became an inspiration to many and known for encouraging talented artists.

Ken had recently finished work on a new project, "My Book Of Answers", which is due for release end of February 2021.

He leaves behind a wife, Monica, and two brothers Trevor, Mark and sister Dawn, and his close friend and manager Steve Weltman.

