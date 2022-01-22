PAUL STANLEY On Turning 70: 'I'm A Work In Progress But Am Always Striving To Do Better'

KISS frontman Paul Stanley, who turned 70 on Thursday, January 20, has thanked fans for their well wishes and support.

On Friday, the singer and rhythm guitarist, who was born Stanley Eisen in New York City, took to his social media to write: "Thank You For All Your Kind Birthday Wishes.

"In recent years I've started to see my birthdays as a time for me to reflect on the past year and assess my life and actions rather than purely celebrating my making it through another year (which frankly I had little to do with). Did I tell my family and dear friends that I love them and did I show them? Did I embrace people with acceptance, tolerance and giving some the benefit of the doubt? Did I appreciate the daily gifts and miracles around me? I'm a work in progress but am always striving to do better. I'm doing pretty good I think. My birthday has so much more value for me with it being less about cake and presents and more about who I am in this big world. Thanks for being a big part of this last year.

"Always grateful, Paul".

Stanley was born with a facial deformity, microtia, which prevented his right ear from forming properly and left him deaf on the right side. He later said that his parents had their own problems and did not acknowledge or provide support for Paul's difficulties.

Stanley said it took him decades into adulthood and plenty of therapy to help conquer his lack of self-esteem.

Stanley's father, William Eisen, died last November at the age of 101.

KISS kicked off its second farewell tour, dubbed "End Of The Road", in January 2019. The global trek is expected to wrap in early 2023.

