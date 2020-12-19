PAUL STANLEY On KISS's Final Tour: 'We Realize That We Can't Be Who We Are Forever'

KISS recently announced a New Year's Eve concert at the Atlantis resort in Dubai. Landmarks Live Presents will produce the show live from The Royal Beach at Atlantis Dubai. The show producers claim the event, which will apparently attempt to set the world's record for largest pyro, will be filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views. It will be seen via livestream, with a ticket purchase on any computer, mobile device, or Apple TV.

Speaking to Extra TV about KISS's plans beyond the New Year's Eve show, frontman Paul Stanley said (see video below): "We are in the midst of the 'End Of The Road' [farewell] tour. We realize that we can't be who we are forever, and that time impacts everybody. You can play 'beat the clock'; ultimately, the clock wins. And while we're at our best, and the reviews and the fans will speak louder than I will, that this is really the greatest show we've ever done. And proudly we can go out there and have a victory celebration. It's kind of like that victory lap where you run around with your hands up.

"We're much more fortunate than some, because when things see their demise or when people are gone, we find ourselves saying, 'Gee, if I had only known, I would have done something different,'" he continued. "And in this case, we're saying, 'This is it.' So we really get a tremendous sense of intimacy from a large crowd, and we all get to touch base with something that's meant so much to us and so much to them. So it's very reciprocal. The word would be reciprocity."

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and Gene Simmons (bass, vocals), alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

In its 47-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.

